Metalized Flexible Packaging – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Metalized Flexible Packaging Market is expected to reach $6.62 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Metalized Flexible Packaging Market include Amcor Limited, Clondalkin Group, Constantia Flexibles, Cosmo Films Ltd, Huhtamaki, Mondi Group, Polyplex Corporation Limited, Sealed Air Corp, Sonoco Products Company, and Transcontinental Inc.

Rise in demand for longer shelf life of products and increasing demand for customer-friendly packaging are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as stringent government rules and regulations and volatile raw material costs are hampering the market growth.

Metallised films (or metalized films) are polymer films coated with a thin layer of metal, usually aluminium. They offer the glossy metallic appearance of an aluminium foil at a reduced weight and cost. Metallised films are widely used for decorative purposes and food packaging, and also for specialty applications including insulation and electronics. The coating also reduces the permeability of the film to light, water and oxygen. The properties of the film remain, such as higher toughness, the ability to be heat sealed, and a lower density at a lower cost. Metalized flexible packaging is rapidly replacing traditional aluminium foil packaging and rigid containers.

Based on end user, the food segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the changing consumer sentiments, rising demand for packaged & processed food backed by growth in population. Rising awareness among consumers about the nutritional value of food and growing demand for convenience food has further led to the development of metalized flexible packaging for the food industry. The demand for the longer shelf life of food products, such as meat, milk, and cheese, is also expected to drive the market.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the industrial developments and improving economic conditions in the region. The presence of a number of plastic products manufacturing plants in China and rapid industrialization in Asia Pacific are expected to drive the metalized flexible packaging market during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising demand for ready-to-eat food, convenience food, and processed & semi-processed food offer growth opportunities for the metalized film market in the region.

Packaging Types Covered:

• Bags

• Cartons

• Pouches

• Rollstock

• Wraps

• Other Packaging Types

Material Types Covered:

• Aluminium Foil Based Flexible Packaging

• Metalized Film Flexible Packaging

Structures Covered:

• Laminated Structures

• Mono Extruded Structures

• Other Structures

End Users Covered:

• Food

• Beverages

• Personal Care

• Pharmaceuticals

• Pet Food

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

