Spray Drying Equipment – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Spray Drying Equipment Market is expected to reach $7.61 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Spray Drying Equipment Market include Hemraj Enterprises, Buchi Labortechnik AG, Freund Vector Corporation, Labplant, Tetra Pak International S.A., GEA Group AG, G. Larsson Starch Technology AB, European Spraydry Technologies, Yamato Scientific America, SPX Flow, Dedert Corporation, Advanced Drying Systems, Acmefil Engineering Systems Pvt. Ltd., Shandong Tianli Drying Technology & Equipment, and Carrier Vibrating Equipment Inc.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include growing preference for functional and ready-to-eat (RTE) food products, focus of food processing companies on introducing products with enhanced shelf-life, rising product usage in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries in the production of antibiotics, penicillin, enzymes, and whey proteins, and technological innovation in the field of spray drying equipment. However, high installation and operational cost is restricting the market growth.

Spray drying equipment is a device that is particularly used for the spray drying which helps in converting the substance that is originally in the liquid form to dry powder form with the help of hot gas. Spray drying uses the process of evaporation in order to produce dry powders. The spray drying equipment is designed using of a long column/vessels with the slurry dispenser at the top end and hot gases circulated from bottom to top fashion. There are various types of spray drying equipment such as rotary atomizer, fluidized, nozzle atomizer, centrifugal, and closed loop and mini dryers.

By flow type, co-current flow spray dryers segment is expected to register significant growth rate in the artificial organs and bionics market during the forecast period, as the key companies launched a variety of these type of equipment for industrial, laboratory, and R&D applications. Co-current flow dryers are particularly preferred for processing heat-sensitive products owing to their ability to reduce the temperature of the drying air by vaporization of water instantaneously. This type of spray dryer is used for spray drying heat-sensitive products more accurately as the drying air is cooled by evaporation before the increase in the final temperature occurs. The yield (fraction of product discharged from the drying chamber) is higher with this type of spray dryer.

Based on the geography, the Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for spray drying equipment, owing to on changing food preferences coupled with rising disposable income levels. Moreover, favorable regulations by some of the governments encouraging overseas investors to establish food & dairy production facilities in the region will propel the market. India is one of the largest producers of milk in the world. Hence, the market for spray drying has been consistently witnessing growth in the Indian dairy processing equipment market. The market for infant formula and baby food has growth potential in countries such as China, Japan, and India. This would lead to an increase in demand for spray drying equipment.

Cycle Types Covered:

• Open Cycle

• Closed Cycle

Product Types Covered:

• Fluidized Spray Dryer

• Centrifugal Spray Dryer

• Rotary Atomizer Spray Dryer

• Nozzle Atomizer Spray Dryer

• Closed Loop Spray Dryer

• Other Product Types

Drying Stages Covered:

• Multi Stage

• Two Stage

• Single Stage

Flow Types Covered:

• Counter Current Flow Spray Dryers

• Co-Current Flow Spray Dryers

• Mixed Flow Spray Dryers

Operating Principles Covered:

• Indirect Drying

• Direct Drying

Applications Covered:

• Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals

• Food & Beverage

• Chemical Industry

• Feed

• Other Applications

Capacities Covered:

• Large (More Than 50 Tons/Hr.)

• Medium (2 – 50 Tons/Hr.)

• Small (upto 2 Tons/Hr.)

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

