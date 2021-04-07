Agricultural Biological Control Agents – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Agricultural Biological Control Agents Market is expected to reach $9.96 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Agricultural Biological Control Agents Market include AgBiome, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Biobest Group NV, Certis USA LLC, Corteva Agriscience, Koppert Biological Systems, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc, Nufarm Limited, Syngenta AG, United Phosphorus Ltd, and Valent BioSciences Corporation.

Rising use of biological products over chemical based crop protection products, growing demand for sustainable agricultural practices, and increasing awareness regarding the harmful effects of chemical pesticides are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as lack of awareness among growers and limited shelf-life of biological control products are hampering the market growth.

Biological control is now being considered for an increasing number of crops and managed ecosystems as the primary method of pest control. One reason for its growing popularity is its record of safety during the past 100 years considered as the era of modem biological control. No microorganism or beneficial insect deliberately introduced or manipulated for biological control purposes has, itself, become a pest so far as can be determined, and there is no evidence so far of measurable or even negligible negative effects of bio control agents on the environment.

Based on application, the seed treatment segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the ban on some chemical pesticides and multiple benefits of biological seed treatment. This factor shall have positive impact on product market and thus will further strengthen growth in future. Another noticeable benefit that can stimulate the market growth is they acts as a bio stimulant and minimize biotic stress while fighting off plant pathogens thus resulting enhancing crop yields.

By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the growing awareness of chemical hazards on environment and humans. Additionally, early adoption of regulation and policies of organic farming in the region had a major impact on product’s market. Demand for product in the region is likely to remain upward due to increasing consumer’s preference towards organic products. Europe also has presence of several high-quality product manufacturers such as Syngenta, Biobest, BASF SE, Koppert biological systems, etc. catering to the regional demand.

Types Covered:

• Bacteria

• Fungi

• Parasitoids

• Predators

• Weed Killers

Crop Types Covered:

• Grains

• Fruits and Vegetables

Applications Covered:

• Foliar Spray

• Seed Treatment

• Soil Treatment

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

