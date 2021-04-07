Chicory – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Chicory Market is expected to reach $1,172.80 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Chicory Market include Cargill Incorporated, STOKROS Company Ltd, Herbs & Crops Overseas, Narasu’s Coffee Company, Sensus, Reily Foods Company, PMV Nutrient Products Pvt Ltd, NP Nutra, Organic Herb Trading Co, Nature’s Gold Production, Pioneer Chicory, Murlikrishna Foods Pvt Ltd, Leroux, Jamnagar Chicory Industries, Shaanxi Sciphar Natural Product Co Ltd., Farmvilla Food Industries Pvt Ltd, Delecto Foods Pvt Ltd, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing, Starwest Botanicals, Inc. and BENEO GmbH.

Increasing concern about negative effects because of high intake of caffeine, recent government regulations upholding the dietary fiber status for chicory roots and high medicinal values and health benefits associated with the consumption of chicory are propelling the market growth. However, health risks associated with heavy consumption of chicory and lack of awareness are hampering the growth of the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/chicory-market/request-sample

Chicory refers to a perennial herbaceous plant, used mostly for salads. The root of chicory is roasted and used as an adjective as well as a substitute for coffee. These roots are a natural source of probiotics and help in reducing weights. Chicory is gaining popularity on account of its health benefits such as reduction in arthritis pain, prevention of heartburn, and bacterial infections, easing of digestive issues, boosting the immunity system, detoxification of the liver and gallbladder, and reduction in the risk of heart diseases.

Based on the type, the instant chicory (inulin) powder segment is going to have high growth during the forecast period owing to the extensive acceptability and availability of the instant powder across the globe and offering of wide range of instant powders of chicory to the players of various application industries by majority key players.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/chicory-market

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have high growth during the forecast period due to the growing awareness among the population, rising investments from the global key players, and increasing economic developments.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/chicory-market

Forms Covered:

• Powder

• Liquid

• Cubes

Types Covered:

• Roasted

• Instant Chicory (Inulin) powder

• Flour

• Extracts

Plant-Parts Covered:

• Leaf

• Root

Applications Covered:

• Health Care Products and Medicines

• Food & Beverages

• Dietary Supplements

• Cosmetics & Personal Care

• Feed & Pet Food

Sales Channels Covered:

• Distribution Channel

• Direct Channel

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com

https://thedailychronicle.in/