Water Supply Equipment Market 2021 | Global Industry Research Report Till 2027

The Global Water Supply Equipment Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2027 by DecisonDatabases.com
The report classifies the market into different segments. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Water Supply Equipment market with company profiles of key players such as:
- ABEL
- Advanced Drainage Systems
- Aliaxis
- AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe
- Badger Meter
- China Lesso Group Holdings
- Diehl Stiftung
- Ebara
- Elster Water Metering
- Flowserve
- Future Pipe Industries
- Grundfos
The detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Type
- No Negative Pressure Frequency Conversion
- Non-Tower Frequency Conversion
- Dual Mode Variable Frequency
By Application
- Fire
- Life
- Production
- Sewage Treatment
By Geography
- North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico
- Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC
- Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa
The Global Water Supply Equipment Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Water Supply Equipment Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Water Supply Equipment Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Water Supply Equipment Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Water Supply Equipment Market Analysis By Type
Chapter 6 Water Supply Equipment Market Analysis By Application
Chapter 7 Water Supply Equipment Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Water Supply Equipment Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Water Supply Equipment Industry
