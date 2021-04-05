Categories
Metallic Biocides Market 2021 | Global Industry Research Report Till 2027

The Global Metallic Biocides Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2027 by DecisonDatabases.com

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. 

The report classifies the market into different segments. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Metallic Biocides market with company profiles of key players such as: 

  • AkzoNobel
  • Ashland
  • GE(Baker Hughes)
  • BASF
  • Clariant Chemicals
  • CORTEC
  • FMC
  • Lanxess
  • Lonza
  • Rhodia
  • Sigma-Aldrich
  • Dow Chemical
  • Lubrizol
  • Champion Technologies
  • Valtris
  • BWA Water Additives
  • GE Water Technologies
  • Kemira
  • Albemarle

The detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Type

  • Organic
  • Inorganic

By Application

  • Water Treatment & Management
  • Wood Preservatives
  • Paints& Coatings
  • Personal Care Preservatives
  • Other

By Geography

  • North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico
  • Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC
  • Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

The Global Metallic Biocides Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Metallic Biocides Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Metallic Biocides Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Metallic Biocides Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Metallic Biocides Market Analysis By Type
Chapter 6 Metallic Biocides Market Analysis By Application
Chapter 7 Metallic Biocides Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Metallic Biocides Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Metallic Biocides Industry

