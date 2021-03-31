Global Video Conferencing Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The report offers a value chain analysis that gives a comprehensive outlook of the Video conferencing market. The attractiveness analysis of this market has also been included so as to evaluate the segments that are anticipated to be profitable during the forecast period.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Video Conferencing market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Polycom, Inc.
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Vidyo, Inc.
- Lifesize
- ZTE Corporation
- Avaya, Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Adobe Systems, Inc.
- InterCall
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments. This analysis gives a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also gives information of video conferencing marketâ€™s mergers/acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other industry developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Video Conferencing By Deployment Type:
- On-Premise
- Managed
- Cloud Based
Video Conferencing By End-Use Industry:
- Corporate Enterprises
- Healthcare
- Government And Defense
- Education
- Others (Manufacturing, Retail, And Media & Entertainment)
Video Conferencing Market Analysis by Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Video Conferencing Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Video Conferencing Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Video Conferencing Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Video Conferencing Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Video Conferencing Market Analysis By Deployment Type
Chapter 6 Video Conferencing Market Analysis By End-Use Industry
Chapter 7 Video Conferencing Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Video Conferencing Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Video Conferencing Industry
