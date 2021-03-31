Global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The report offers a value chain analysis that gives a comprehensive outlook of the non-destructive testing and inspection market. The attractiveness analysis of this market has also been included so as to evaluate the segments that are anticipated to be profitable during the forecast period.

Browse the complete Global Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026

The report also studies the competitive landscape of the global market with company profiles of players such as:

General Electric Company

Olympus Corporation

Ashtead Technology Inc.

Mistras Group Inc.

Nikon Metrology N.V.

Eddyfi NDT Inc.

Magnaflux Corporation

Zetec Inc.

Sonatest Ltd.

Bosello High Technology SRL

Sonotron NDT

Yxlon International GmbH

Fischer Technology Inc.

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments. This analysis gives a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also gives information of non-destructive testing and inspection market’s mergers/acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other industry developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection Market Analysis By Technique:

Visual Inspection Testing

Magnetic Particle Testing

Liquid Penetrant Testing

Eddy Current Testing

Ultrasonic Testing

Radiographic Testing

Acoustic Emission Testing

Terahertz Imaging

Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection Market Analysis By Method:

Visual Inspection

Surface Inspection

Volumetric Inspection

Other Methods

Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection Market Analysis By Service:

Inspection Services

Equipment Rental Services

Training Services

Calibration Services

Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection Market Analysis By Vertical:

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Aerospace

Government Infrastructure & Public Safety

Automotive

Power Generation

Others

Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection Market Analysis By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The Global Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection Market Analysis By Technique

Chapter 6 Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection Market Analysis By Method

Chapter 7 Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection Market Analysis By Service

Chapter 8 Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection Market Analysis By Vertical

Chapter 9 Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection Companies

Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection Industry

