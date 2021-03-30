Global Travel Bags Industry 2021 Market Research Report 2026

The report offers a value chain analysis that gives a comprehensive outlook of the travel bags market. The attractiveness analysis of this market has also been included so as to evaluate the segments that are anticipated to be profitable during the forecast period.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Travel Bags market with company profiles of key players such as:

Samsonite Company Stores, LLC.

VF Corporation

Targus Group International, Inc.

Rimova

Delsey

Crown

VIP

Shanghai Fochier Intelâ€™ Co. Ltd.

Tumi, Inc.

Antler UK

New Travel Sports Co. Ltd.



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Travel Bags Market Analysis by Type:

Duffle Bags

Trolley Bags And Suitcases

Backpacks



Travel Bags Market Analysis by Material:

Hard Side

Soft Side

Hybrid



Travel Bags Market Analysis by Price:

Low Price

Medium Price

Premium



Travel Bags Market Analysis by Distribution Channel:

Traditional Stores

Modern Stores



Travel Bags Market Analysis by Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World



The Global Travel Bags Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Travel Bags Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Travel Bags Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Travel Bags Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Travel Bags Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Travel Bags Market Analysis By Material

Chapter 7 Travel Bags Market Analysis By Price

Chapter 8 Travel Bags Market Analysis By Distribution Channel

Chapter 9 Travel Bags Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Travel Bags Companies

Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Travel Bags Industry



