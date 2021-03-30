Global Manufacturing Analytics Industry 2021 Market Research Report 2026

The report offers a value chain analysis that gives a comprehensive outlook of the manufacturing analytics market. The attractiveness analysis of this market has also been included so as to evaluate the segments that are anticipated to be profitable during the forecast period.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Manufacturing Analytics market with company profiles of key players such as:

International Business Machines Corporation

Tableau Software

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Zensar Technologies Ltd.

SAS Institute, Inc.

Computer Science Corporation (CSC)

Tibco Software, Inc.

Statsoft, Inc.

Alteryx, Inc.

1010data, Inc.



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Manufacturing Analytics Market Analysis by Type:

Software

Service

Professional Services

Managed Services



Manufacturing Analytics Market Analysis By Applications:

Predictive Maintenance & Asset Management

Inventory Management

Supply Chain Planning & Procurement

Energy Management

Emergency Management

Sales & Customer Management

Other Applications



Manufacturing Analytics Market Analysis By Deployment Model:

On-Premises

On-Demand



Manufacturing Analytics Market Analysis By Industry Vertical:

Automotive & Aerospace Manufacturing

Electronics Equipment Manufacturing

Food & Beverages Manufacturing

Chemicals & Materials Manufacturing

Machinery & Industrial Equipment Manufacturing

Pharma And Life Sciences

Paper, Pulp, Plastic And Rubber Manufacturing

Others



Manufacturing Analytics Market Analysis by Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Manufacturing Analytics Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Manufacturing Analytics Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Manufacturing Analytics Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Manufacturing Analytics Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Manufacturing Analytics Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Manufacturing Analytics Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Manufacturing Analytics Market Analysis By Deployment Model

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Analytics Market Analysis By Industry Vertical

Chapter 9 Manufacturing Analytics Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Manufacturing Analytics Companies

Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Manufacturing Analytics Industry



