Global Optical Coating Industry 2021 Market Research Report 2026

Optical coatings are thin layers deposited on substrates of optical surfaces to improve its reflective and transmission properties. Optical coatings are usually done on optical surfaces like glass, polymer, metals and plastics. Optical coatings find applications in several industries including construction, defense, medical, electronics, telecommunication, transport and other end-user industries. Effective light transmission and anti-reflective properties of optical coatings have increased its demand globally.

North America is the most dominant region of this market. Rise in adoption of new technologies in this region coupled with increased demand for optical coatings from defense system of this region surges the growth of this market in North America. Asia Pacific is a potential region for this market with rapid growth. Infrastructure development in major economies like India and China and production of optical coatings equipment in this region augment the growth of this market. Growth of telecommunication industry in India coupled with high demand for consumer electronics further propels the growth of Asia Pacific. Europe is also expected to witness faster growth over the forecast period. Latin America and MEA are expected to show considerable growth over the forecast.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Optical Coating market with company profiles of key players such as:

Cascade Optical Corporation

Inrad Optics

PPG Industries

Schott AG

Abrisa Technologies

Newport Corporation



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Optical Coating Market Analysis By Type:

Anti-reflective (AR) coatings

Beamsplitter Coatings

Electrochromic (EC) Coatings

Filter coatings

High Reflective Coatings

Transparent Conductive Coatings

Others



Optical Coating Market Analysis By Technology:

E-Beam Evaporation

Ion-Assist Deposition (IAD)

Sputtering Process

Vacuum Deposition



Optical Coating Market Analysis By End-users:

Electronics & Semiconductor

Infrastructure

Medical

Military & Defense

Solar

Transportation

Telecommunication/Optical Communication

Others



Optical Coating Market Analysis By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest Of The World (RoW)



The Global Optical Coating Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Optical Coating Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Optical Coating Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Optical Coating Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Optical Coating Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Optical Coating Market Analysis By Technology

Chapter 7 Optical Coating Market Analysis By End-users

Chapter 8 Optical Coating Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Optical Coating Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Optical Coating Industry



