Global Waterborne Coatings Industry 2021 Market Research Report 2026

The Global Waterborne Coatings Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 by DecisonDatabases.com
Waterborne coatings are glycol and ether containing solvents. These coatings contain almost 80 percent solvents and are thus known as waterborne coatings. Waterborne coatings are extensively used over volatile organic compounds (VOC) containing coatings which pose to human health and the environment. Waterborne coatings provide efficient properties like stain resistance, resistance to toxicity, adhesion, hardness and corrosion resistance. Waterborne coatings are used as vanishes for windows and for decorating interiors and exteriors of residential as well as commercial properties.
Europe is the most dominating region of this market with rapid market growth. Asia pacific follows Europe and is the second most prominent region of this market, Stringent regulations in Europe regarding use of VOC free wall finishes highly propels the growth of this market. Rapid growth of construction industry and infrastructure development in major economies like India, China and Indonesia support the fast growth of Asia Pacific region.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Waterborne Coatings market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Akzo Nobel NV
- BASF SE
- Berger Paints India Ltd
- Axalta
- Nippon Paint Holdings Company Ltd
- Kansai Paint Company Ltd
- PPG Industries Inc.
- The Sherwin-Williams Company
- Tikkurila Oyj
- RPM International
- The Valspar Corporation
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Waterborne Coatings Market Analysis By Type:
- Acrylic
- Polyester
- Alkyd
- Epoxy
- Polyurethane
- Others
Waterborne Coatings Market Analysis By Applications:
- Architectural
- Automotive
- General Industrial
- Protective
- Wood
- Marine
- Packaging
- Coil
- Others
Waterborne Coatings Market Analysis By Geography:
- North America (NA)
- Europe (EU)
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Rest Of The World (RoW)
The Global Waterborne Coatings Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Waterborne Coatings Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Waterborne Coatings Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Waterborne Coatings Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Waterborne Coatings Market Analysis By Type
Chapter 6 Waterborne Coatings Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 7 Waterborne Coatings Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Waterborne Coatings Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Waterborne Coatings Industry
