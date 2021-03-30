Global Waterborne Coatings Industry 2021 Market Research Report 2026

Waterborne coatings are glycol and ether containing solvents. These coatings contain almost 80 percent solvents and are thus known as waterborne coatings. Waterborne coatings are extensively used over volatile organic compounds (VOC) containing coatings which pose to human health and the environment. Waterborne coatings provide efficient properties like stain resistance, resistance to toxicity, adhesion, hardness and corrosion resistance. Waterborne coatings are used as vanishes for windows and for decorating interiors and exteriors of residential as well as commercial properties. Europe is the most dominating region of this market with rapid market growth. Asia pacific follows Europe and is the second most prominent region of this market, Stringent regulations in Europe regarding use of VOC free wall finishes highly propels the growth of this market. Rapid growth of construction industry and infrastructure development in major economies like India, China and Indonesia support the fast growth of Asia Pacific region.

Akzo Nobel NV

BASF SE

Berger Paints India Ltd

Axalta

Nippon Paint Holdings Company Ltd

Kansai Paint Company Ltd

PPG Industries Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Tikkurila Oyj

RPM International

The Valspar Corporation



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Waterborne Coatings Market Analysis By Type:

Acrylic

Polyester

Alkyd

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Others



Waterborne Coatings Market Analysis By Applications:

Architectural

Automotive

General Industrial

Protective

Wood

Marine

Packaging

Coil

Others



Waterborne Coatings Market Analysis By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest Of The World (RoW)



Download Free Sample Report of Global Waterborne Coatings Market @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/download-sample-6424



The Global Waterborne Coatings Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Waterborne Coatings Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Waterborne Coatings Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Waterborne Coatings Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Waterborne Coatings Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Waterborne Coatings Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Waterborne Coatings Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Waterborne Coatings Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Waterborne Coatings Industry



Purchase the complete Global Waterborne Coatings Market Research Report @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/buy-now-6424



Other Reports by DecisionDatabases.com:

Global Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026

Global Nanocoatings Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026

Global High Performance Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026



About-Us:

DecisionDatabases.com is a global business research reports provider, enriching decision makers and strategists with qualitative statistics. DecisionDatabases.com is proficient in providing syndicated research report, customized research reports, company profiles and industry databases across multiple domains.

Our expert research analysts have been trained to map client’s research requirements to the correct research resource leading to a distinctive edge over its competitors. We provide intellectual, precise and meaningful data at a lightning speed.

For more details:

DecisionDatabases.com

E-Mail: [email protected]

Phone: +91 9028057900

Web: https://www.decisiondatabases.com/

News Source – https://www.industrynewsengine.com/2020/09/10/waterborne-coatings-market-2020-global-industry-research-report-till-2026/