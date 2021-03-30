Global Methyl Methacrylate Adhesive Industry 2021 Market Research Report 2026

Methyl methacrylate adhesives (MMA) are acrylic adhesives of reactive nature consisting of a resin and hardener. These adhesives act very quickly to the materials to which they are applied and strengthen the material. MMA adhesives normally contain rubber which helps in strengthening the materials to which they are applied and provide efficient resistance against sheer and impact stress. These adhesives form a thermoplastic layer after they are applied and are used over welding and riveting techniques due to their excellent efficiency and resistance to surrounding conditions. MMA adhesives can be used to bond metals, glass, plastics, magnets, composite materials, wood and even dissimilar materials.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Methyl Methacrylate Adhesive market with company profiles of key players such as:

Henkel AG & Company

Permabond LLC

Parsons Adhesive Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

3M Company

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Arkema

SCIGRIP

Scott Bader

Lord Corporation

Cyberbond LLC



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Methyl Methacrylate Adhesive Market Analysis By Type:

Composites

Metals

Plastics

Others



Methyl Methacrylate Adhesive Market Analysis By Applications:

Commercial Vehicle

Marine

Wind Energy

General Assembly

Others



Methyl Methacrylate Adhesive Market Analysis By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest Of The World (RoW)



The Global Methyl Methacrylate Adhesive Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Methyl Methacrylate Adhesive Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Methyl Methacrylate Adhesive Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Methyl Methacrylate Adhesive Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Methyl Methacrylate Adhesive Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Methyl Methacrylate Adhesive Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Methyl Methacrylate Adhesive Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Methyl Methacrylate Adhesive Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Methyl Methacrylate Adhesive Industry



