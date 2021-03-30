Global Performance Fabric Industry 2021 Market Research Report 2026

Performance fabrics are multi-functionality garments designed and engineered to deliver enhanced performance. It is made by blending cotton, nylon, acrylic, polyester and other materials with high performance fibers. Performance fabrics are widely used in various industries for safety and to tackle extreme working conditions. These fabrics are used in sportswear, defense and military wear, trekking wear, winter wear and special purpose wear. Performance fabrics are also known as value-added textiles as they possess properties like flame resistance, UV radiation resistance, temperature control, anti-microbial and others. These fabrics can act opposite to the nature of material used in it as a cotton fabric can act as a polyester fabric and vice versa. These features of performance fabrics have increased their demand globally.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Performance Fabric market with company profiles of key players such as:

DuPont

Royal TenCate N.V.

Hexcel

Sigmatex

Invista

Teijin

Toray Industries



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Performance Fabric Market Analysis By Type:

Coated Fabrics

Polyamide

High-Tenacity Polyester

Composite Fabrics

Aramid

Others



Performance Fabric Market Analysis By End-User:

Industrial

Defense & Public Safety

Construction

Fire-Fighting

Aerospace & Automotive

Sports Apparel

Others



Performance Fabric Market Analysis By Applications:

Water Resistance

Stain Resistance

Abrasion Resistance

Anti-Microbial

Fire Resistance

UV Resistance

Others



Performance Fabric Market Analysis By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LA)

Middle East And Africa (MEA)



The Global Performance Fabric Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Performance Fabric Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Performance Fabric Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Performance Fabric Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Performance Fabric Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Performance Fabric Market Analysis By End-User

Chapter 7 Performance Fabric Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 8 Performance Fabric Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Performance Fabric Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Performance Fabric Industry



