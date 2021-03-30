Global Chillers Industry 2021 Market Research Report 2026

The report offers a value chain analysis that gives a comprehensive outlook of the chillers market. The attractiveness analysis of chillers market has also been included so as to evaluate the segments that are anticipated to be profitable during the forecast period.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Chillers market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- Carrier Corporation
- Trane Inc.
- Johnson Controls
- Smardt Chiller Group Inc.
- Broad Air Conditioning Co. Ltd.
- Thermax Ltd.
- Polyscience
- Climaveneta S.P.A.
- Hitachi Appliances Inc.
- Shuangliang ECO-Energy Systems Co. Ltd.
- The Linde Group
- Midea Group
- GEA Group.
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Chillers Market Analysis by Type:
- Screw
- Scroll
- Centrifugal
- Absorption
- Reciprocating
Chillers Market Analysis by End – Use Industry:
- Plastics
- Chemicals & petrochemicals
- Food & beverages
- Medical & pharmaceutical
- Rubber
- Others
Chillers Market Analysis by Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Chillers Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Chillers Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Chillers Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Chillers Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Chillers Market Analysis By Type
Chapter 6 Chillers Market Analysis By End – Use Industry
Chapter 7 Chillers Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Chillers Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Chillers Industry
