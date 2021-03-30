Global Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Industry 2021 Market Research Report 2026

The report offers a value chain analysis that gives a comprehensive outlook of the medical radiation detection, monitoring & safety market. The attractiveness analysis of medical radiation detection, monitoring & safety market has also been included so as to evaluate the segments that are anticipated to be profitable during the forecast period.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety market with company profiles of key players such as:

Landauer, Inc.

Mirion Technologies, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Ludlum Instruments, Inc.

Radiation Detection Company

Biodex Medical Systems, Inc.

Arrow-Tech, Inc.

Unfors Raysafe Ab

Amray Medical

Infab Corporation

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments. This analysis gives a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also gives information of medical radiation detection, monitoring & safety marketâ€™s mergers/acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other industry developments.



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Medical Radiation Detection Market Analysis by Type:

Gas-filled Detectors

Scintillators

Solid-state Detectors



Medical Radiation Detection Market Analysis by Product:

Personal Dosimeters

Area Process Monitors

Environmental Radiation Monitors

Surface Contamination Monitors

Radioactive Material Monitors



Medical Radiation Safety Market Analysis by Type:

Full-body Protection

Face Protection

Hand Protection

Others



Medical Radiation Monitoring Market Analysis by End User:

Hospitals

Non-hospitals

Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market Analysis by Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World



The Global Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 7 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 8 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market Analysis By End User

Chapter 9 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Companies

Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Industry



