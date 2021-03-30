Global Patient Handling Equipment Industry 2021 Market Research Report 2026

The report includes a detailed analysis of value chain in order to provide a holistic view of the patient handling equipment market. Value chain analysis comprises of detailed evaluation of the roles of various players involved in the patient handling equipment industry, from raw material suppliers to end-users.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:
- Stryker Corporation
- Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.
- Invacare Corporation
- Prism Medical Ltd.
- Getinge Group
- Guldmann Inc.
- Linet Spol. S.R.O.
- Stiegelmeyer & Co. GmbH
- Handicare
- Joerns Healthcare
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Patient Handling Equipment Market Analysis By Product:
- Wheelchairs and Scooters
- Medical Beds
- Bathroom Safety Supplies
- Mechanical Equipment
- Non-mechanical Equipment
- Ambulatory Aids
- Others (Stretchers, Hospital Furniture, and Evacuation Equipment)
Patient Handling Equipment Market Analysis By Type of Care:
- Critical Care
- Bariatric Care
- Fall Prevention
- Wound Care
- Other Patient Handling Equipment
Patient Handling Equipment Market Analysis By Accessory:
- Lifting Accessories
- Medical Bed Accessories
- Transfer Accessories
- Evacuation Accessories
- Other Accessories
Patient Handling Equipment Market Analysis By End User:
- Hospitals
- Home Care Settings
- Elderly Care Facilities
- Other End Users
Patient Handling Equipment Market Analysis By Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
The Global Patient Handling Equipment Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Patient Handling Equipment Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Patient Handling Equipment Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Patient Handling Equipment Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Patient Handling Equipment Market Analysis By Product
Chapter 6 Patient Handling Equipment Market Analysis By Type of Care
Chapter 7 Patient Handling Equipment Market Analysis By Accessory
Chapter 8 Patient Handling Equipment Market Analysis By End User
Chapter 9 Patient Handling Equipment Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Patient Handling Equipment Companies
Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Patient Handling Equipment Industry
