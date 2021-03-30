Global Patient Handling Equipment Industry 2021 Market Research Report 2026



The report includes a detailed analysis of value chain in order to provide a holistic view of the patient handling equipment market. Value chain analysis comprises of detailed evaluation of the roles of various players involved in the patient handling equipment industry, from raw material suppliers to end-users.

The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:

Stryker Corporation

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Prism Medical Ltd.

Getinge Group

Guldmann Inc.

Linet Spol. S.R.O.

Stiegelmeyer & Co. GmbH

Handicare

Joerns Healthcare



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Patient Handling Equipment Market Analysis By Product:

Wheelchairs and Scooters

Medical Beds

Bathroom Safety Supplies

Mechanical Equipment

Non-mechanical Equipment

Ambulatory Aids

Others (Stretchers, Hospital Furniture, and Evacuation Equipment)



Patient Handling Equipment Market Analysis By Type of Care:

Critical Care

Bariatric Care

Fall Prevention

Wound Care

Other Patient Handling Equipment



Patient Handling Equipment Market Analysis By Accessory:

Lifting Accessories

Medical Bed Accessories

Transfer Accessories

Evacuation Accessories

Other Accessories



Patient Handling Equipment Market Analysis By End User:

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Elderly Care Facilities

Other End Users



Patient Handling Equipment Market Analysis By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World



The Global Patient Handling Equipment Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Patient Handling Equipment Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Patient Handling Equipment Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Patient Handling Equipment Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Patient Handling Equipment Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Patient Handling Equipment Market Analysis By Type of Care

Chapter 7 Patient Handling Equipment Market Analysis By Accessory

Chapter 8 Patient Handling Equipment Market Analysis By End User

Chapter 9 Patient Handling Equipment Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Patient Handling Equipment Companies

Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Patient Handling Equipment Industry



