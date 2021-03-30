Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Industry 2021 Market Research Report 2026

The report includes a detailed analysis of value chain in order to provide a holistic view of the hyper-converged infrastructure market. Value chain analysis comprises of detailed evaluation of the roles of various players involved in the hyper-converged infrastructure industry, from raw material suppliers to end-users.
The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:
- VMware Inc.
- Nutanix Inc.
- Simplivity Corporation
- Scale Computing
- Pivot3
- Maxta Inc.
- Nimboxx Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Gridstore, Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Analysis By Type:
- VMware
- KVM
- Hyper-V
Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Analysis By Application:
- Virtual Desktop Infrastructure
- Server Virtualization
- Data Protection
- Remote Office/Branch Office
- Cloud
- Others
Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Analysis By Vertical:
- Financial Institutions
- Healthcare
- Government
- Education
- Cloud Service Providers
Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Analysis By Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
The Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Analysis By Type
Chapter 6 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Analysis By Application
Chapter 7 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Analysis By Vertical
Chapter 8 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Companies
Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Industry
