Global Biochips Industry 2021 Market Research Report 2026

Biochips are microarrays organized on solid substrate that helps in frequent biochemical reactions for instance decode of genes in just few seconds. In addition, biochips work in biological environment and can detect biomarkers and can perform biochemical reactions in few minutes. Developments in biotechnology market has given rise of biochips. Biochips are extensively used in R&D of drugs, molecular diagnosis etc. Hence, these factors have driven the growth of this market. Rising application of biochips in treatment of cancer has augmented the growth of this market. Biochips can detect cancer even before the body develop symptoms of it. In addition, it is used to detect various other diseases such as smallpox, anthrax and plague.

North America is the largest market owing to aged population, rise in lifestyle diseases, and also investments made on research and developments on biochips has propelled the growth of this market. Growing consumption of unhealthy foods and attraction towards urban lifestyle have acted as factors that will impel the growth of this market. Asia Pacific will also witness an augmented growth in the coming years with rising population shifting towards urban cities, higher disposal income, and economic development will boost the growth of this market. Growing focus on healthcare sector, rising medical expenditure in developing nations has bolstered the growth.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Fluidigm Corporation

Illumina, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Cepheid Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Roche Diagnostics



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Biochips Market Analysis By Type:

DNA Chips

Lab-On-A-Chip

Protein Chips

Other Arrays



Biochips Market Analysis By Fabrication Technology:

Microarrays

Microfluidics



Biochips Market Analysis By End User:

Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals And Diagnostics Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

Others (Blood Banks, CROs, Forensic Labs, Point-Of-Care Settings, Patient Self-Testing, Home Health Agencies, Nursing Homes, And Local Public Health Laboratories)



Biochips Market By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World



The Global Biochips Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Biochips Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Biochips Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Biochips Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Biochips Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Biochips Market Analysis By Fabrication Technology

Chapter 7 Biochips Market Analysis By End User

Chapter 8 Biochips Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Biochips Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Biochips Industry



News Source – https://www.industrynewsengine.com/2020/09/09/biochips-market-2020-global-industry-research-report-till-2026/