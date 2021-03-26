Global Organic Pea Protein Market Forecast Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Organic pea protein is a biological food additive that has an amino acid profile. It is used as an alternative for various dairy products such as yogurt, cheese, etc. It can be extracted by three ways via pea protein isolates, pea protein concentrate and textured pea protein. Pea protein is used extensively in different snacks, beverages etc. Organic pea proteins at a great extend can be replaced by proteins in different foods without impacting the taste, color, texture of a product.

The organic pea protein market has been dominated by North America with growing attraction towards organic and nutritional foods. Europe has emerged as the fastest growing market owing to factors such as growing consumerâ€™s preferences towards value added foods and rise in vegan population in this region.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:

Axiom Foods, Inc.

The Scoular Company

World Food Processing, LLC

AIDP, Incorporated

Shaanxi Fuheng (Fh) Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Farbest Brands

The Green Labs LLC

Phyto-Therapy Pty Ltd.

Bioway (Xian) Organic Ingredients Co., Ltd.

Zelang Group



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Organic Pea Protein Market By Type:

Isolates

Concentrates

Textured



Organic Pea Protein Market By Form:

Dry

Liquid



Organic Pea Protein Market By Applications:

Nutritional Supplements

Beverages

Meat Extenders & Analogs

Snacks & Bakery Products

Others (Infant Formulas, Soups, And Pastas)



Organic Pea Protein Market By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World



The Global Organic Pea Protein Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Organic Pea Protein Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Organic Pea Protein Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Organic Pea Protein Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Organic Pea Protein Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Organic Pea Protein Market Analysis By Form

Chapter 7 Organic Pea Protein Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 8 Organic Pea Protein Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Organic Pea Protein Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Organic Pea Protein Industry



