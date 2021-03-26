Global Organic Pea Protein Market Forecast Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Organic pea protein is a biological food additive that has an amino acid profile. It is used as an alternative for various dairy products such as yogurt, cheese, etc. It can be extracted by three ways via pea protein isolates, pea protein concentrate and textured pea protein. Pea protein is used extensively in different snacks, beverages etc. Organic pea proteins at a great extend can be replaced by proteins in different foods without impacting the taste, color, texture of a product.
The organic pea protein market has been dominated by North America with growing attraction towards organic and nutritional foods. Europe has emerged as the fastest growing market owing to factors such as growing consumerâ€™s preferences towards value added foods and rise in vegan population in this region.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:
- Axiom Foods, Inc.
- The Scoular Company
- World Food Processing, LLC
- AIDP, Incorporated
- Shaanxi Fuheng (Fh) Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
- Farbest Brands
- The Green Labs LLC
- Phyto-Therapy Pty Ltd.
- Bioway (Xian) Organic Ingredients Co., Ltd.
- Zelang Group
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Organic Pea Protein Market By Type:
- Isolates
- Concentrates
- Textured
Organic Pea Protein Market By Form:
- Dry
- Liquid
Organic Pea Protein Market By Applications:
- Nutritional Supplements
- Beverages
- Meat Extenders & Analogs
- Snacks & Bakery Products
- Others (Infant Formulas, Soups, And Pastas)
Organic Pea Protein Market By Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
The Global Organic Pea Protein Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Organic Pea Protein Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Organic Pea Protein Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Organic Pea Protein Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Organic Pea Protein Market Analysis By Type
Chapter 6 Organic Pea Protein Market Analysis By Form
Chapter 7 Organic Pea Protein Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 8 Organic Pea Protein Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Organic Pea Protein Companies
Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Organic Pea Protein Industry
