Global Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer Market Forecast Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Coagulation/hemostasis analyzers are used to examine blood related disorders. Hemostasis helps to stop bleeding, and coagulation are tests used to examine the hemostasis process. Hemostasis is caused due to various deficiencies in individual platelets such as HELLP syndrome, which is due to pregnancy, or hemolytic-uremic syndrome (HUS), which is due to E. coli toxins. Therefore these analyzers help in analyzing these disorders. Congulometer is extensively used in medical laboratories for testing of this process. Technological advancements has given rise to new and modern congulometers that enables activation and observation of any blood clots developed in blood or in the blood plasma.

North America has been expected to dominate the market owing to factors such as high incidences of coagulation disorders, huge investments done on medical infrastructural development, growing surgeries and organ transplant and extensive research carried in this field. Besides, Asia Pacific is estimated to experience the fastest growth with the growing focus of key players to help develop and invest in this market.

The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:

Instrumentation Laboratory Werfen Group

Helena Laboratories

Siemens Healthcare

Roche Diagnostics

Diagnostica Stago, Inc.

Sysmex Corporation

Nihon Kohden Corporation

International Technidyne Corporation

Alere, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer Market By Product:

Clinical Laboratory Analyzers

Hemostasis Analyzers For Point Of Care Testing



Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer Market By Tests:

Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time (APTT)

Prothrombin Time (PT/INR)

D Dimer

Fibrinogen

Others



Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer Market By Technology:

Mechanical

Optical

Electrochemical

Others



Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer Market By End User:

Research Institutes

Diagnostic Laboratories

Standalone Hospitals

Others



Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer Market By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World



The Global Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer Market Analysis By Tests

Chapter 7 Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer Market Analysis By Technology

Chapter 8 Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer Market Analysis By End User

Chapter 9 Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer Companies

Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer Industry



