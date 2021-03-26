Categories
Global Angioplasty Balloons Market Forecast Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Angioplasty Balloons

The Global Angioplasty Balloons Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 by DecisonDatabases.comAngioplasty balloons are medical devices inserted into a clogged artery and inflated to clear blockage and allow blood to flow. The key requirements of this medical device are strength and flexibility. A variety of plastics have been used that combine these traits. The first angioplasty balloons were made of flexible polyvinyl chloride (PVC). The next generation of balloon technology used a polymer known as cross-linked polyethylene. The materials typically used today are polyethylene terephthalate (PET) or nylon. Angioplasty balloons are made by extruding material into a tube shape, and then forming the tube into a balloon through a process known as blow molding.

This report includes a detailed analysis on value chain in order to provide a holistic view of the angioplasty balloons market. Value chain analysis comprises detailed evaluation of the roles of various players involved in the angioplasty balloons industry, from raw material suppliers to end-users.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:

  • Abbott Vascular
  • BIOTRONIK SE & Co.KG
  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • Cook Medical, Inc.
  • Cordis Corporation
  • C. R. Bard, Inc.
  • ENDOCOR GmbH
  • Medtronic, plc
  • NATEC Medical Limited
  • Spectranetics Corporation


SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Angioplasty Balloons By Product Type:

  • Normal Balloons
  • Cutting Balloons
  • Scoring Balloons
  • Drug Coated Balloons


Angioplasty Balloons By Material:

  • Drug Coated Balloons
  • Semi-Compliant Balloons


Angioplasty Balloons By Geography:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Rest of World


The Global Angioplasty Balloons Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Angioplasty Balloons Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Angioplasty Balloons Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Angioplasty Balloons Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Angioplasty Balloons Market Analysis By Product
Chapter 6 Angioplasty Balloons Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 7 Angioplasty Balloons Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Angioplasty Balloons Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Angioplasty Balloons Industry

