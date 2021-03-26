Global Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Forecast Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Report includes a detailed analysis on value chain in order to provide a holistic view of the paperboard packaging market. Value chain analysis comprises detailed evaluation of the roles of various players involved in the paper and paperboard packaging industry, from raw material suppliers to end-users.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:
- Amcor Ltd.
- Cascades Inc.
- ITC Ltd., DS Smith Plc
- Packaging Corporation of America
- Clearwater Paper Corporation
- Mondi Group
- Metsa Group
- RockTenn Company
- Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.
- Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget
- Smurfit Kappa Group plc
- Stora Enso Oyj
- International Paper Company
- Sappi Limited
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Paper And Paperboard Packaging By Grade:
- Solid Bleached Sulfate (SBS)
- Coated Unbleached Kraft Paperboard (CUK)
- Folding Box Board (FBB)
- White Line Chipboard (WLC)
- Glassine & Greaseproof Paper
- Label Paper
- Others (Liquid Packaging Grade, Parchment Paper, Vegetable Paper, And Filter Paper)
Paper And Paperboard Packaging By Type:
- Corrugated Box
- Boxboard
- Flexible Paper Packaging
Paper And Paperboard Packaging By Applications:
- Food
- Beverages
- Personal & Homecare
- Others (Education & Stationary, Construction)
Paper And Paperboard Packaging By Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest Of The World (ROW)
The Global Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Paper and Paperboard Packaging Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Analysis By Grade
Chapter 6 Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Analysis By Type
Chapter 7 Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 8 Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Paper and Paperboard Packaging Companies
Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Paper and Paperboard Packaging Industry
