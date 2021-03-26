Global 3D Printing In Medical Applications Market Forecast Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

3D printing in medical application is a technology of implanting stem cells capable of generating new tissues and organs in living humans. 3D printing is a revolutionary technology that is re-shaping the medical industry. The 3D printing technology market includes those technologies which are used extensively in medical applications for manufacturing bio-models. 3D Printing allows medical manufacturers, doctors, and researchers to create parts for patient care and advanced experimental work. This technology has contributed in many medical applications such as dental sector, educational practices. This industry help in the growth of healthcare sector with technology development.
Report includes a detailed analysis on value chain in order to provide a holistic view of the 3D printing in medical applications market. Value chain analysis comprises detailed evaluation of the roles of various players involved in the 3D printing in medical applications industry, from raw material suppliers to end-users.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:
- 3D Systems Corporation
- EnvisionTEC GmbH
- Eos GmbH Electro Optical Systems
- Materialise NV
- Nanoscribe GmbH
- Stratasys Ltd.
- Voxeljet Technology GmbH
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
By Raw Material:
- Metals
- Polymers
- Ceramics
- Biological Cells
By Medical Applications:
- Medical Implants
- Bio-engineering
- Surgical Guides
- Surgical Instruments
By Technology:
- Electron Beam Melting (EBM)
- Laser Beam Melting (LBM)
- Photopolymerization
- Droplet Deposition Manufacturing
By Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of World
The Global 3D Printing In Medical Applications Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 3D Printing In Medical Applications Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 3D Printing In Medical Applications Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 3D Printing In Medical Applications Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 3D Printing In Medical Applications Market Analysis By Raw Material
Chapter 6 3D Printing In Medical Applications Market Analysis By Medical Applications
Chapter 7 3D Printing In Medical Applications Market Analysis By Technology
Chapter 8 3D Printing In Medical Applications Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of 3D Printing In Medical Applications Companies
Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of 3D Printing In Medical Applications Industry
