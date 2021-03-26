Global Paper Packaging Market Forecast Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Paper packaging involves casing with paper-based wrap to protect and improve the image of the product. This packaging is also utilized for marketing purpose like to promote the brand or to create the awareness in the market. It contributes to growth of the industry like fast food, sweet and others like education & stationary, construction. Paper packaging developments involve consideration of sustainability, environmental responsibility, and environmental and recycling regulations. Many types of symbols for package labeling are nationally and internationally standardized. For consumer packaging, symbols exist for product certifications, trademarks, proof of purchase, etc. Some requirements and symbols exist to communicate aspects of consumer rights and safety. With increasing disposable income of people in developing countries and more dependence on convenience food, the packaging industry is booming in the Asia-Pacific region.

Report includes a detailed analysis on value chain in order to provide a holistic view of the paper packaging market. Value chain analysis comprises detailed evaluation of the roles of various players involved in the paper packaging industry, from raw material suppliers to end-users.

The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:

Amcor Limited

Cascades Inc.

Clearwater Paper Corporation

Smith PLC

International Paper

ITC Limited

Metsa Group

Mondi Group

Packaging Corp. of America

Rocktenn Company



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Paper Packaging Market By Submarkets:

Corrugated Cases

Paperboard

Wrapping Paper

Others



Paper Packaging Market By Applications:

Food And Beverage

Healthcare

Industrial

Personal Care



Paper Packaging Market By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of World



The Global Paper Packaging Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Paper Packaging Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Paper Packaging Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Paper Packaging Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Paper Packaging Market Analysis BySubmarkets

Chapter 6 Paper Packaging Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Paper Packaging Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Paper Packaging Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Paper Packaging Industry



