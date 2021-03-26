Global Turmeric Market Forecast Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The Global Turmeric Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 by DecisonDatabases.com

Turmeric is an extract belonging to an herbaceous plant of ginger family. It is considered as an important ingredient in foods and in pharmaceutical industries. It has been used extensively in Asian countries for a variety of purposes. Its various applications include dyeing, in Ayurvedic medication as a healing ingredient, it is also used as a chemical analysis indicator to check the acidity and alkalinity, and as a food ingredient used in different curries. This market have experienced an augmented growth owing to its medicinal characteristics and increased attraction towards organic products.

Turmeric has been greatly used in Asia Pacific region since ancient years, thereby it makes Asia Pacific as the largest global supplier of turmeric. Considering its various medicinal properties and anti-septic nature, it has experienced new applications in cosmetics, herbal products and pharmaceutical companies, this has powered the growth of this market. Owing to its oligopoly market structure it has given opportunities to different new players to easily enter the market.

Report includes a detailed analysis on value chain in order to provide a holistic view of the turmeric market. Value chain analysis comprises detailed evaluation of the roles of various players involved in the turmeric industry, from raw material suppliers to end-users.