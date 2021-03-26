Global Turmeric Market Forecast Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The Global Turmeric Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 by DecisonDatabases.com
Turmeric has been greatly used in Asia Pacific region since ancient years, thereby it makes Asia Pacific as the largest global supplier of turmeric. Considering its various medicinal properties and anti-septic nature, it has experienced new applications in cosmetics, herbal products and pharmaceutical companies, this has powered the growth of this market. Owing to its oligopoly market structure it has given opportunities to different new players to easily enter the market.
Report includes a detailed analysis on value chain in order to provide a holistic view of the turmeric market. Value chain analysis comprises detailed evaluation of the roles of various players involved in the turmeric industry, from raw material suppliers to end-users.
The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:
- Biomax Life Sciences Ltd.
- Synthite Industries Ltd.
- Hindustan Mint & Agro Products Pvt. Ltd.
- Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd.
- SV Agrofood
- Star Hi Herbs Pvt. Ltd.
- Herboveda India Pvt. Ltd.
- Helmigs Prima Sejahtera PT.
- Hebei Food Additive Co. Ltd.
- Tri Rahardja PT.
- Konark Herbals & Health Care
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Turmeric By Applications:
- Pharmaceuticals
- Food
- Cosmetics
- Other
Turmeric By Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
The Global Turmeric Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Turmeric Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Turmeric Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Turmeric Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Turmeric Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 6 Turmeric Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Turmeric Companies
Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Turmeric Industry
