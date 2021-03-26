Categories
News

Global Turmeric Market Forecast Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Turmeric

The Global Turmeric Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 by DecisonDatabases.com

 

Turmeric is an extract belonging to an herbaceous plant of ginger family. It is considered as an important ingredient in foods and in pharmaceutical industries. It has been used extensively in Asian countries for a variety of purposes. Its various applications include dyeing, in Ayurvedic medication as a healing ingredient, it is also used as a chemical analysis indicator to check the acidity and alkalinity, and as a food ingredient used in different curries. This market have experienced an augmented growth owing to its medicinal characteristics and increased attraction towards organic products.

Turmeric has been greatly used in Asia Pacific region since ancient years, thereby it makes Asia Pacific as the largest global supplier of turmeric. Considering its various medicinal properties and anti-septic nature, it has experienced new applications in cosmetics, herbal products and pharmaceutical companies, this has powered the growth of this market. Owing to its oligopoly market structure it has given opportunities to different new players to easily enter the market.
Report includes a detailed analysis on value chain in order to provide a holistic view of the turmeric market. Value chain analysis comprises detailed evaluation of the roles of various players involved in the turmeric industry, from raw material suppliers to end-users.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
Browse the complete Global Turmeric Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/4612-turmeric-market-research-report

The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as: 

  • Biomax Life Sciences Ltd.
  • Synthite Industries Ltd.
  • Hindustan Mint & Agro Products Pvt. Ltd.
  • Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd.
  • SV Agrofood
  • Star Hi Herbs Pvt. Ltd.
  • Herboveda India Pvt. Ltd.
  • Helmigs Prima Sejahtera PT.
  • Hebei Food Additive Co. Ltd.
  • Tri Rahardja PT.
  • Konark Herbals & Health Care


SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Turmeric By Applications:

  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Food
  • Cosmetics
  • Other


Turmeric By Geography:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Rest of the World


Download Free Sample Report of Global Turmeric Market @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/download-sample-4612

The Global Turmeric Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Turmeric Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Turmeric Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Turmeric Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Turmeric Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 6 Turmeric Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Turmeric Companies
Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Turmeric Industry

Purchase the complete Global Turmeric Market Research Report @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/buy-now-4612

Other Reports by DecisionDatabases.com:

Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026

Global Anti Acne Cosmetics Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2025

About-Us:
DecisionDatabases.com is a global business research reports provider, enriching decision makers and strategists with qualitative statistics. DecisionDatabases.com is proficient in providing syndicated research report, customized research reports, company profiles and industry databases across multiple domains.

Our expert research analysts have been trained to map client’s research requirements to the correct research resource leading to a distinctive edge over its competitors. We provide intellectual, precise and meaningful data at a lightning speed.

For more details:
DecisionDatabases.com
E-Mail: [email protected]
Phone: +91 9028057900
Web: https://www.decisiondatabases.com/

News Source – https://www.industrynewsengine.com/2020/09/09/turmeric-market-2020-global-industry-research-report-till-2026/

https://thedailychronicle.in/