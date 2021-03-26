Global Oxygen Delivery Device Market Forecast Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Oxygen delivery device refers to administering oxygen therapy. The goal of oxygen delivery device is to maintain targeted SpO2 levels through the provision of supplemental oxygen in a safe and effective way which is tolerated by infants. Oxygen delivery system can be divided into low flow system and high flow system. This device is used for gratifying the necessity of oxygen in many applications such as aircrafts, aerospace and defense and mountaineering. This market has huge contribute in the growth of health care sector especially in respiratory care unit. North America is considerable to be largest market of the oxygen delivery devices. Oxygen delivery devices industry has observed increased number of new entrants owing to its boosted and rapid growth from past few decades.

Report includes a detailed analysis on value chain in order to provide a holistic view of the oxygen delivery device market. Value chain analysis comprises detailed evaluation of the roles of various players involved in the oxygen delivery device industry, from raw material suppliers to end-users.

The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:

Respironics, Inc.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

Teleflex Incorporated

Invacare Corporation

AirSep Corporation

CareFusion Corporation

DeVilbiss Healthcare

MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG

ResMed, Inc.

A detailed description of the each company has been included and includes information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments provides a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also provides oxygen delivery device marketâ€™s mergers/acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other industry developments.



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Oxygen Delivery Device By Product:

Simple Oxygen Masks

Nasal Cannula

Venturi Masks

Non-Rebreather Masks

Bag Valve Masks

CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) Masks



Oxygen Delivery Device By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of World



The Global Oxygen Delivery Device Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Oxygen Delivery Device Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Oxygen Delivery Device Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Oxygen Delivery Device Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Oxygen Delivery Device Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Oxygen Delivery Device Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Oxygen Delivery Device Companies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Oxygen Delivery Device Industry



