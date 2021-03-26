Global Anti-UAV Market Forecast Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Anti-UAV is a counter drone system, designed to detect, track and disrupt unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). This is remotely piloted aircraft systems engaged in hostile airborne surveillance and potentially malicious activity. Anti-UAVs are considerably developed to overcome the threat of mini, micro and large UAV. It plays an important role to scan air security radar to detect any UAV present in that location. This system can be used at government and industrial facilities, power installations, airports, stadiums, public venues, border monitoring areas and military facilities, as well as for protection of VIPs. Manufacturers from UK region were the first to develop anti-UAV market for defense industry. Growth of anti-UAV industry is one of the great restraints for UAV industry to boost its market. However, anti-UAV industry growth is advantage for preventing UAV attacks and its unfavorable impacts. North America is expected to be largest market during the forecast period in this industry.

Report includes a detailed analysis on value chain in order to provide a holistic view of the anti-UAV market. Value chain analysis comprises detailed evaluation of the roles of various players involved in the anti-UAV industry, from raw material suppliers to end-users.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Anti-UAV Market Analysis By Type:

Detection System

Detection and Disruption



Anti-UAV Market Analysis By Technology:

Laser System

Traditional Kinetic System

Electronics System



Anti-UAV Market Analysis By Vertical:

Military & Defense

Commercial

Homeland Security



Anti-UAV Market Analysis By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of World



The Global Anti-UAV Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Anti-UAV Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Anti-UAV Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Anti-UAV Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Anti-UAV Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Anti-UAV Market Analysis By Technology

Chapter 7 Anti-UAV Market Analysis By Vertical

Chapter 8 Anti-UAV Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Anti-UAV Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Anti-UAV Industry



