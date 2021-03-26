Global Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Forecast Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Shotcrete is concrete transmitted through pipes at high velocity onto the surface, used as a construction technique. It is the mix version of wet and dry material such as cement, concrete, aggregates, and other admixtures including water. The demand for shotcrete concrete has increased owing to its innovative characteristics such as it can take up any shape onto the surface. Shotcrete market plays a very significant role in driving the construction and mining industry. Europe is estimated to be the largest market owing to its growing focus on infrastructural activities. Asia Pacific being a developing region has also witnessed an augmented growth with its rising economic and infrastructural development.

Report includes a detailed analysis on value chain in order to provide a holistic view of the shotcrete/sprayed concrete market. Value chain analysis comprises detailed evaluation of the roles of various players involved in the shotcrete/sprayed concrete industry, from raw material suppliers to end-users.

The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:

BASF SE

Sika AG

Heidelberg Cement AG

The Euclid Chemical Company

CEMEX S.A.B. De C.V.

A detailed description of the each company has been included and includes information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments provides a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also provides shotcrete/sprayed concrete marketâ€™s mergers/acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other industry developments.



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Analysis By Process:

Dry-Mix Concrete Process

Wet-Mix Concrete Process



Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Analysis By Applications:

Repair Works

Underground Construction

Protective Coatings

Water Retaining Structures

Others



Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Analysis By System:

Manual System

Robotic System



Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Analysis By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World



The Global Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Analysis By Process

Chapter 6 Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Analysis By System

Chapter 8 Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Industry



