Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films Market Forecast Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) films are thermoplastic compound, casted into thin sheets. Owing to its high viscosity, itâ€™s used in complex shaped films and sheets such agricultural films and PVC leather. It has properties such as strength, durability, hardness, etc. and with the addition of plasticizers can be made more flexible and soft. Its properties makes it seamless to use as packaging material and thus it significantly finds applications in packaging industry. This market finds major application in packaging with rigid film, flexible film (cling film) and closures. Industrial applications of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) films include majorly clear PVC films and opaque PVC films.

Report includes a detailed analysis on value chain in order to provide a holistic view of the polyvinyl chloride (PVC) films market. Value chain analysis comprises detailed evaluation of the roles of various players involved in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC) films industry, from raw material suppliers to end-users.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:

Amcor Limited

Bemis Company, Inc.

Jindal Poly Films Ltd.

Sealed Air Corporation

A detailed description of the each company has been included and includes information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments provides a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also provides polyvinyl chloride (PVC) films marketâ€™s mergers/acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other industry developments.



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films Market Analysis By Product:

Wrap

Hoods

Stretch and Sleeves Labels



Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films Market Analysis By Applications:

Food & Dairy

Beverages

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Others (Household care, Paper & Textile products and Electronics)



Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films Market Analysis By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (ROW)



The Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films Industry



