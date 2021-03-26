Global Footwear Market Forecast Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Footwear is attire used to wear on the feet for fashion, protection and to enhancement of physical personality. This market is mainly dependent on leather, plastics and rubber industry. This market is a vibrant and developing owing to growing needs of consumers, higher disposal income and improvement in standard of living. In footwear industry, casual footwear is estimated to be the largest market owing to its growing influence of fashion, personal care and varieties. Many external factors such as traditions, culture, weather, styles and trends influence the growth of this industry. North America is considered to be the fashion hub, thereby it is anticipated to be the largest and fastest growing market in the forecast period.

Report includes a detailed analysis on value chain in order to provide a holistic view of the footwear market. Value chain analysis comprises detailed evaluation of the roles of various players involved in the footwear industry, from raw material suppliers to end-users.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:

Nike Inc.

Adidas AG

Puma SE

New Balance Inc.

Asics Corp.

Bata Limited

Deichmann SE

Skechers USA, Inc.

The Aldo Group Inc.

VF Corp.

W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Jack Wolfskin, Sympatex

Technologies GmbH

Polartec, LLC

Kathmandu Holdings Limited

Columbia Sportswear Company



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Footwear By Gender:

Menâ€™s Wear

Womenâ€™s Wear

Kidâ€™s Wear



Footwear By Type:

Athletic Footwear

Non-Athletic Footwear

Casual Footwear

Party Footwear

Official Footwear

Others



Footwear By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (ROW)



The Global Footwear Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Footwear Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Footwear Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Footwear Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Footwear Market Analysis By Gender

Chapter 6 Footwear Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 7 Footwear Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Footwear Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Footwear Industry



