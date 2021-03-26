Global Footwear Market Forecast Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Footwear is attire used to wear on the feet for fashion, protection and to enhancement of physical personality. This market is mainly dependent on leather, plastics and rubber industry. This market is a vibrant and developing owing to growing needs of consumers, higher disposal income and improvement in standard of living. In footwear industry, casual footwear is estimated to be the largest market owing to its growing influence of fashion, personal care and varieties. Many external factors such as traditions, culture, weather, styles and trends influence the growth of this industry. North America is considered to be the fashion hub, thereby it is anticipated to be the largest and fastest growing market in the forecast period.
Report includes a detailed analysis on value chain in order to provide a holistic view of the footwear market. Value chain analysis comprises detailed evaluation of the roles of various players involved in the footwear industry, from raw material suppliers to end-users.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:
- Nike Inc.
- Adidas AG
- Puma SE
- New Balance Inc.
- Asics Corp.
- Bata Limited
- Deichmann SE
- Skechers USA, Inc.
- The Aldo Group Inc.
- VF Corp.
- W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.
- Jack Wolfskin, Sympatex
- Technologies GmbH
- Polartec, LLC
- Kathmandu Holdings Limited
- Columbia Sportswear Company
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Footwear By Gender:
- Menâ€™s Wear
- Womenâ€™s Wear
- Kidâ€™s Wear
Footwear By Type:
- Athletic Footwear
- Non-Athletic Footwear
- Casual Footwear
- Party Footwear
- Official Footwear
- Others
Footwear By Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World (ROW)
The Global Footwear Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Footwear Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Footwear Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Footwear Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Footwear Market Analysis By Gender
Chapter 6 Footwear Market Analysis By Type
Chapter 7 Footwear Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Footwear Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Footwear Industry
