Global Skin Cancer Diagnostics Market Forecast Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Cancers of skin tissues are one of the major types of cancers in the world. In recent years, more than 40% of all cancers in the U.S. have been skin cancers. The major cause of skin cancer is exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun. There are three major types of skin cancers as basal cell carcinoma (BCC), squamous cell carcinoma (SCC), and melanoma. The first two skin cancers are grouped together as non-melanoma skin cancers. Other unusual types of skin cancer include Merkel cell tumors and dermatofibrosarcoma protruberans.
Some of the major players of global skin cancer diagnostics market include:
- Alma Lasers Ltd
- Agilent Technologies Inc
- Biolitec Ag
- Bruker Corp
- Ellipse A/S
- Ge Healthcare
- Leica Microsystems
- Michelson Diagnostics Ltd
- Syneron Medical Ltd
- Toshiba Medical Systems
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
Global Skin Cancer Diagnostics Market, by Type
- Basal cell carcinoma
- Squamous cell carcinoma
- Malignant melanoma
Global Skin Cancer Diagnostics Market, by Products
- Dermatoscopes
- Microscopes
- Imaging Techniques
- Optical Coherence Tomography Scanners
Geographic Analysis
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest of the World (RoW)
The Global Skin Cancer Diagnostics Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Skin Cancer Diagnostics Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Skin Cancer Diagnostics Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Skin Cancer Diagnostics Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Skin Cancer Diagnostics Market Analysis By Type
Chapter 6 Skin Cancer Diagnostics Market Analysis By Products
Chapter 7 Skin Cancer Diagnostics Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Skin Cancer Diagnostics Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Skin Cancer Diagnostics Industry
