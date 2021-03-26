Global RNA Interference Market Forecast Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

RNAi (Ribonucleic Acid Interference) is an RNA-dependent gene silencing process that occurs in live cells to keep a check on the active genes. The major classes of RNAi are micro RNA and small interfering RNA. It is a valuable research tool to selectively induce suppression of genes of interest. RNAi is said to replace the existing recombinant technology in the field of drug discovery and therapeutics.

The major factors driving growth of this market are increase in RNA therapeutic development and requirement of lower therapeutic dosages. Inefficiency in RNA drug delivery system is the major restraining factor to this market. Agriculture is an emerging field to use RNAi technology for crop improvement.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Some of the key players in this market are:

Qiagen N. V.

Invitrogen Corporation

Ambion, Inc.

Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Merck & Co., Inc.



SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Products:

Design

Monitoring/optimizing

Libraries

Humans

Mice

Rats



By Applications:

Research and Development

Therapeutics

Drug discovery and Development

Agriculture



By Delivery Modes:

Vector Based

Transfection Reagents

Electroporation



By End Users:

Pharmaceutical Companies

Agriculture Based Industries

Biotechnology Companies



By Geography:

North America (NA) – US, Canada & Rest of North America

Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France & Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) – China, Japan, India & Rest of APAC

Latin America (LA) – Brazil & Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) – Middle East and Africa



