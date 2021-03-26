Global Recombinant Expression Systems Market Forecast Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

An expression system is a system specifically designed for the production of a gene product of choice. This is normally a protein although may also be RNA, such as tRNA or a ribozyme. An expression system consists of a gene, normally encoded by DNA, and the molecular machinery required to transcribe the DNA into mRNA and translate the mRNA into protein using the reagents provided. Expression systems are classified on the basis of functionality, solubility, yield, level of target gene expression, and post translational processing.

The recombinant expression systems market is expected to grow owing to increased research in pharmaceutical sector and growth in biologics market. The overall growth in proteomics market is also a major factor driving this market. Decreased R&D expenditure and high market consolidation will hamper the growth of this market. Developing countries are expected to be high opportunity regions for global recombinant expression systems market.

Some of the major players of recombinant expression systems market include:

Agilent Technologies, Inc

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Life Technologies Corporation

Merck Millipore

New England Biolabs, Inc.

Promega Corporation

Qiagen

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Takara Bio, Inc.

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Global Recombinant Expression Systems Market, By Expression Systems

Insect Cell Expression Systems

Mammalian Cell Expression Systems

Prokaryotic Expression Systems

Yeast Expression Systems

Other Expression Systems



Global Recombinant Expression Systems Market, By Products

Competent Cells

Expression Vectors

Instruments

Reagents

Services



Global Recombinant Expression Systems Market, By End User

Academic Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations (CRO)

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Other end users



By Geographic

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of the World (RoW)



The Global Recombinant Expression Systems Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Recombinant Expression Systems Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Recombinant Expression Systems Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Recombinant Expression Systems Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Recombinant Expression Systems Market Analysis By Expression Systems

Chapter 6 Recombinant Expression Systems Market Analysis By Products

Chapter 7 Recombinant Expression Systems Market Analysis By End User

Chapter 8 Recombinant Expression Systems Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Recombinant Expression Systems Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Recombinant Expression Systems Industry



