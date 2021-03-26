Global Oxygen Concentrators Market Forecast Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

An oxygen concentrator is a device that comprises of a number of filters converting the normal breathing air into medicated oxygen. These oxygen concentrators are used by patients who require oxygen supply for longer time period, and hence in such cases oxygen concentrators can be used as a substitute for oxygen cylinders. Unlike oxygen cylinders, it does not store oxygen rather produces and distributes oxygen continuously. It provides oxygen by separating normal air oxygen with molecular sieve made of inorganic silicates. Oxygen Concentrator market is segmented further into fixed oxygen concentrators and portable oxygen concentrators. Oxygen concentrators are prominently used for treatment of patients at home and also in clinics.

The global oxygen concentrators market was valued at approximately $250 million in 2013 and anticipated to grow to nearly $1.8 billion by 2018. Some of the major factors driving the oxygen concentrator market are introduction of new, cost effective and reliable portable devices, and growth in the worldwide aging population which forms a major share of homecare oxygen treatment therapies. The growing elderly population around the world develops respiratory disorders and diseases such as COPD, lung cancer, acute pneumonia and emphysema.



Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Browse the complete Global Oxygen Concentrators Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 @

https://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/417-oxygen-concentrators-market-report

Some of the well-known players in the global oxygen concentrator market are:

Airsep Medicals

Aeromedical Inc.

Inogen

Invacare Corporation

Inova Labs

Longfian Scitech

Nidek Medicals

Philips Healthcare

Smith Medicals

Teijin Ltd.



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Global Oxygen Concentrator Market,By Types:

Fixed Oxygen Concentrators

Portable Oxygen Concentrators



Global Oxygen Concentrators Market, By Application:

Anesthesia

Oxygen Therapy

Veterinary Medicine

Ozone Feed Gas

Environmental Remediation

Cosmetics



Global Oxygen Concentrators Market, by End Users:

Hospitals

Clinical LabsRepiratory Equipment Manufacturers

Repiratory Equipment Manufacturers

Home Healthcare Providers

Others



By Geographic

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of the World (RoW)



Download Free Sample Report of Global Oxygen Concentrators Market @

https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/download-sample-417

The Global Oxygen Concentrators Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Oxygen Concentrators Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Oxygen Concentrators Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Oxygen Concentrators Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Oxygen Concentrators Market Analysis By Types

Chapter 6 Oxygen Concentrators Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Oxygen Concentrators Market Analysis By End Users

Chapter 8 Oxygen Concentrators Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Oxygen Concentrators Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Oxygen Concentrators Industry

Purchase the complete Global Oxygen Concentrators Market Research Report @

https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/buy-now-417

Other Reports by DecisionDatabases.com:

Global Oxygen Delivery Device Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026

Global Oxygen Therapy Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026

Global Oxygen Cylinder Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026

About-Us:

DecisionDatabases.com is a global business research reports provider, enriching decision makers and strategists with qualitative statistics. DecisionDatabases.com is proficient in providing syndicated research report, customized research reports, company profiles and industry databases across multiple domains.

Our expert research analysts have been trained to map client’s research requirements to the correct research resource leading to a distinctive edge over its competitors. We provide intellectual, precise and meaningful data at a lightning speed.

For more details:

DecisionDatabases.com

E-Mail: [email protected]

Phone: +91 9028057900

Web: https://www.decisiondatabases.com/

News Source – https://www.industrynewsengine.com/2020/09/09/oxygen-concentrators-market-2020-global-industry-research-report-till-2026/