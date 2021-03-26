Global Neurorehabilitation System Market Forecast Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Neurorehabilitation system is as innovative technological solution to monitor and review the activity of nervous systems. It is a relatively new method for treating various neurological injuries such as stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury and other disorders. There are various types of systems which are used for neurological rehabilitations such as cortical simulation systems, neural reeducation systems, neurorobotic systems, rehabilitation gaming systems and software, and other systems.

The global neurorehabilitation systems market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Rising incidences of neurological disorders, growing need of automated monitoring and assessing activities of nervous systems, rising need to ensure improved treatment outputs are some of the major factors driving the growth of the neurorehabilitation systems market. In addition, multi-utility benefits of various neurological systems in the form of its application in treatment both neurological and orthopedic injuries, and other rehabilitative trainings would support the higher growth of this market during the forecast period. The report segments this market by lab type, procedure, end users and geography.



Some of the major players in the neurorehabilitation system market are:

AlterG Inc. (US)

Aretech LLC (US)

Bioness Inc. (US)

Bioxtreme Ltd. (Israel)

Hocoma AG (Switzerland)

Medtronic Inc. (US)

Mindmaze SA (Switzerland)

Reha Technology AG (Switzerland)

RehabLogic Inc. (US)

St. Jude Medical Inc. (US).



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Neurorehabilitation System Market – Global, By System Type

Cortical Simulation Systems

Neural Reeducation Systems

Neurorobotic Systems

Rehabilitation Gaming System

Software

Other Systems



Neurorehabilitation System Market – Global, By Disorder Types

Stroke

Spinal Cord Injury

Traumatic Brain Injury

Parkinsonâ€™s disease

Dystonia

Other Disorders



Neurorehabilitation System Market, By Geographies

North America

Europe

Asia

Row (Rest Of The World)



The Global Neurorehabilitation System Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Neurorehabilitation System Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Neurorehabilitation System Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Neurorehabilitation System Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Neurorehabilitation System Market Analysis By System Type

Chapter 6 Neurorehabilitation System Market Analysis By Disorder Types

Chapter 7 Neurorehabilitation System Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Neurorehabilitation System Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Neurorehabilitation System Industry



