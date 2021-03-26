Global Laboratory Balances and Scales Market Forecast Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Over the years, the laboratory balances and scales have evolved as an essential analytical instrument used for weighing in various industries. The laboratory balances have improved and weighing has become an integral part of research and development, production, and quality control. At present, a variety of weighing scales are available in the market with high speed, accuracy, quality.
The global laboratory balances and scales market is expected to grow at 3-4% over coming years. The regulatory requirements regarding the quality and safety in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, and beverages industries is propelling the growth of laboratory balances and scales market. Furthermore, the high growth in pharmaceutical industry and increasing number of clinical research organizations in Asian countries is also driving the growth of laboratory and scales market.
Pharmaceutical and biotechnology segment is the major end user in laboratory balances and scales market. Food and beverages industry segment is expected to grow at a high rate in coming years.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
Some of the major players in this market include:
- A&D Group.,(Japan)
- Adam Equipment Co.,(U.K.)
- Mettler Toledo International, Inc.,(U.S.)
- Sartorius AG.,(Germany)
- Ohaus Corporation.,(U.S.)
- Rice Lake Weighing Systems
- Shimadzu
- Denville Scientific
- CAS Coporation
- Bonso Electronics Limited
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Global Laboratory Balances And Scales Market, By Application
- Weighing
- Comparison
- Quality control and Statistical Process
- Calibration
Global Laboratory Balances And Scales Market, By Products
- Balances
- Comparators
- Softwares and Accessories
- Others
Global Laboratory Balances And Scales Market, By End Users:
- Academic Institutions
- Food and Beverages
- Chemical Industry
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
- Research Laboratories
- Other End users
Geographic Analysis
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest of the World (RoW)
The Global Laboratory Balances and Scales Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Laboratory Balances and Scales Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Laboratory Balances and Scales Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Laboratory Balances and Scales Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Laboratory Balances and Scales Market Analysis By Application
Chapter 6 Laboratory Balances and Scales Market Analysis By Products
Chapter 7 Laboratory Balances and Scales Market Analysis By End Users
Chapter 8 Laboratory Balances and Scales Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Laboratory Balances and Scales Companies
Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Laboratory Balances and Scales Industry
