Global Laboratory Balances and Scales Market Forecast Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Over the years, the laboratory balances and scales have evolved as an essential analytical instrument used for weighing in various industries. The laboratory balances have improved and weighing has become an integral part of research and development, production, and quality control. At present, a variety of weighing scales are available in the market with high speed, accuracy, quality.

The global laboratory balances and scales market is expected to grow at 3-4% over coming years. The regulatory requirements regarding the quality and safety in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, and beverages industries is propelling the growth of laboratory balances and scales market. Furthermore, the high growth in pharmaceutical industry and increasing number of clinical research organizations in Asian countries is also driving the growth of laboratory and scales market.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology segment is the major end user in laboratory balances and scales market. Food and beverages industry segment is expected to grow at a high rate in coming years.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Some of the major players in this market include:

A&D Group.,(Japan)

Adam Equipment Co.,(U.K.)

Mettler Toledo International, Inc.,(U.S.)

Sartorius AG.,(Germany)

Ohaus Corporation.,(U.S.)

Rice Lake Weighing Systems

Shimadzu

Denville Scientific

CAS Coporation

Bonso Electronics Limited



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Global Laboratory Balances And Scales Market, By Application

Weighing

Comparison

Quality control and Statistical Process

Calibration



Global Laboratory Balances And Scales Market, By Products

Balances

Comparators

Softwares and Accessories

Others



Global Laboratory Balances And Scales Market, By End Users:

Academic Institutions

Food and Beverages

Chemical Industry

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Research Laboratories

Other End users



Geographic Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of the World (RoW)



The Global Laboratory Balances and Scales Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Laboratory Balances and Scales Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Laboratory Balances and Scales Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Laboratory Balances and Scales Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Laboratory Balances and Scales Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 6 Laboratory Balances and Scales Market Analysis By Products

Chapter 7 Laboratory Balances and Scales Market Analysis By End Users

Chapter 8 Laboratory Balances and Scales Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Laboratory Balances and Scales Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Laboratory Balances and Scales Industry

