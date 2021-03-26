Global Power Transmission Towers and Cables Market Forecast Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Power transmission towers and cables are imperative components which transfer electricity over a huge distance from source to user. Power transmission towers are huge vertical structure made of wood, cement or lattice. These towers carry and support overhead transmission of cables through a long distance which are known as power cables. Electric components are fitted on power transmission towers and with the help of power cables, high voltage electricity can be transferred from power source to the end user.

Asia Pacific is prominent region of this market with highest market growth. Presence of major developing economies like India and China facilitate the growth of Asia Pacific. Followed by Asia Pacific, North America is the second largest region with fast market growth. MEA and Latin America are emerging regions expected to show steady market growth.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Key players in the global power transmission towers and cables market are:

Prysmian S.p.A.

Nexans S.A.

General Cable Technologies Corporation

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd

Southwire Company LLC

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd

Zhejiang Shengda Steel Tower Co. Ltd

Nanjing Daji Iron Tower Manufacturing Co. Ltd

ShanDong DingChang Tower Co. Ltd

KEC International Ltd.



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Power Transmission Towers and Cables Market By Type

Power Transmission Towers

Power Transmission Cables



Power Transmission Towers and Cables By Geography

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Power Transmission Towers and Cables Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Power Transmission Towers and Cables Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Power Transmission Towers and Cables Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Power Transmission Towers and Cables Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Power Transmission Towers and Cables Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Power Transmission Towers and Cables Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Power Transmission Towers and Cables Companies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Power Transmission Towers and Cables Industry



News Source – https://www.industrynewsengine.com/2020/09/09/power-transmission-towers-and-cables-market-2020-global-industry-research-report-till-2026/