Global Lubricant Additives Market Forecast Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Lubricant additives are basically used to reduce friction between metal parts in and automotive engine and machines of end-user and manufacturing industries. The lubricity provided by lubricant additive ensures long life of metal spare parts, engine and machines. Automobile and manufacturing industries highly require lubricant additives to maintain their machineries and engine spare parts to ensure their long-term usage and smooth functioning.

Global lubricant additives market is analyzed and segmented based on product as detergents, dispersants, antioxidants, VI improvers, PPD (pour point depressants) and other additives which include corrosion inhibitors, metal deactivators, anti-wear additives, etc. Antioxidants and dispersants are major product segments contributing for the growth of this market.

Automobile is the prominent end-user industry of lubricant additives which in turn surge the growth of global lubricant additives market. In addition, rapid growth of manufacturing industries further propels the growth of this market. Other segments like corrosion inhibitors and anti-wear additives play an imperative role in controlling wear and tear of industrial machineries. These products are expected to augment the growth of this market over the forecast period. Adverse effects of lubricant additives on the environment will restrain the growth of this market.

Asia pacific is the prominent region of this market. Major economies like India and China and increase of automobile sector in these regions support the growth Of Asia Pacific. North America and Europe are expected to show steady growth. MEA and Latin America are emerging economies and are expected to show considerable growth over the forecast period.

Major companies in global lubricant additives market are:

Infineum International Limited

The Lubrizol Corporation

BASF SE

Tianhe Chemicals Group Limited

Chevron Oronite Company, LLC

Chemtura Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Lubricant Additives Market By Product

VI Improvers

PPD (Pour Point Depressants)

Detergents

Dispersants

Antioxidants

Other Additives (Corrosion Inhibitors, Metal Deactivators, Anti-wear Additives, etc.)

Lubricant Additives By Geography

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Lubricant Additives Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Lubricant Additives Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Lubricant Additives Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Lubricant Additives Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Lubricant Additives Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Lubricant Additives Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Lubricant Additives Companies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Lubricant Additives Industry

