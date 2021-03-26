Global Electronic Health Records Market Forecast Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Electronic health records are health records in digital form which can be easily accessed when required. Electronic health records EHR is an effective way of storing a patient database and health record and medical papers in digitized format. EHR can contain complete clinical record of a patient more effectively than paperwork system. It provides an interface between patient clinical data and management providing medical services.

Electronic health records includes patient problems, radiology reports, past history, blood report, demographics, progress reports and laboratory data. Global Electronic health records market is analyzed on the basis of end-use and installation. End-use segments global electronic health records market into physician office, ambulatory service and hospital. Further this report is segmented by installation into client server based, web based and software as services. Among these installations software services is fastest growing segment. Software services make data storage easier and provide prior system security and interface. Hospital is the major segment by end-use which dominates the growth of this market.

Use of advanced technology in hospitality and medical services is the most prominent factor to upsurge the growth of global electronic health records market. Moreover, health related risk during emergency is reduced due to EHR as he\she can be easily admitted with his prior personal information. This is a remarkable feature to propel the growth of this market. EHR enables faster and effective hospitality management owing to the use of software services and web based systems and is helpful in providing better service to patients. These factors will open key opportunities for this market over the forecast period.

North America is the undisputed leader of this market. Adoption of advanced technology in hospitality services in U.S. facilitates the growth of this market in North America. Europe and Asia Pacific are regions with potential growth for the global electronic health record market. Latin America and MEA are expected to show considerable growth over the forecast period.

Key players in this market are:

Greenway Health, LLC

Medical Information Technology Inc.

McKesson Corporation

NextGen Healthcare

4medica

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Athenahealth Inc.

Cerner Corporation

CPSI

Epic Systems

eClinicalWorks

GEHealthcare

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Electronic Health Records Market by Installation

Web Based

Client Server Based

Software as Services

Electronic Health Records Market By End User

Hospital

Physician Office

Ambulatory Centers

Electronic Health Records By Geography

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Electronic Health Records Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Electronic Health Records Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Electronic Health Records Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Electronic Health Records Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Electronic Health Records Market Analysis By Installation

Chapter 6 Electronic Health Records Market Analysis By End User

Chapter 7 Electronic Health Records Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Electronic Health Records Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Electronic Health Records Industry

