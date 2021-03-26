Global Solar Panel Market Forecast Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Solar panel is designed to absorb the sun’s rays as a source of energy for converting energy from one form to another for essential purposes. New inventions led solar panel and related markets to develop and grow at considerable growth rate. The fundamental purpose of solar panel is to convert the solar energy in ready to use form of energy like electrical energy or heat energy. It is one of the best alternatives to the combustible sources of energy. Therefore, this is also known as clean source of energy.

Report includes a detailed analysis on value chain in order to provide a holistic view of the solar panel market. Value chain analysis comprises detailed evaluation of the roles of various players involved in the solar panel industry, from raw material suppliers to end-users.

Global solar panel market attractiveness analysis has been included in order to analyze the application segments that are estimated to be lucrative during the forecast period on the basis of their market size and growth rate. Attractiveness of the market has been derived from market size, profit margin, growth rate, availability of raw materials, competition, and other factors such as social and legal constraints.

The global solar panel market has further been segmented based on technology such as thin film cells and crystalline silicon systems. The study provides forecast and estimates market for each technology in terms of revenue and volume during the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. Each technology has been further analyzed based on regional and country levels from 2020 to 2026 in terms of volume and revenue.

The global solar panel market has been segmented based on mounting systems such as ground mounted, roof mounted, solar trackers and fixed racks solar PV systems. The study provides forecast and estimates market for each mounting system in terms of revenue and volume during the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. Each mounting system has been further analyzed based on regional and country levels from 2020 to 2026 in terms of volume and revenue.

In terms of geography, the global solar panel market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The study provides a detailed view of country-level aspects of the market on the basis of application segments and estimates the market in terms of revenue and volume during the forecast period.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Solar Panel market with company profiles of key players such as:

Suntech Power Holdings Co.

Sharp Solar

First Solar

Trina Solar

Yingli

Hanwha Solarone

Canadian Solar

SunPower Corporation

SolarWorld

Renewable Energy Corporation

A detailed description of the each company has been included and includes information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments provides a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also provides global solar panel market’s mergers/acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other industry developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Solar Panel Market By Technology:

Thin Film Cells

Crystalline Silicon Systems

Solar Panel Market By Mounting Systems:

Ground Mounted

Roof Mounted

Solar Trackers

Fixed Rack Solar PV

Solar Panel Market By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

The Global Solar Panel Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Solar Panel Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Solar Panel Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Solar Panel Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Solar Panel Market Analysis By Technology

Chapter 6 Solar Panel Market Analysis By Mounting Systems

Chapter 7 Solar Panel Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Solar Panel Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Solar Panel Industry

