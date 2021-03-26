Global Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Forecast Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Sludge dewatering equipment are used to eliminate the waste water present in sludge and solidify its contents. Dewatering of sludge is necessary for the proper disposal of sludge with minimum efforts and ion an effective manner. Sludge dewatering equipment operate over municipal sludge, industrial effluents, wastewater and other industrial waste. These equipment reduce the cost of operation and even solidify the sludge making it lesser in volume and weight.

Global sludge dewatering equipment market is analyzed on the basis on technology and application. Applications bifurcate global sludge dewatering equipment market into industrial sludge and municipal sludge. Municipal sludge comprises of all domestic and household level waste and sludge which needs to be treated so as to maintain clean and healthy environment. This report is further segmented based on technology into centrifuges, belt filter press, screw press and rotator disc press. All these sludge dewatering technologies efficiently treat and operate over the industrial sludge and help waste management process.

Rotator disc press and centrifuges are technically major segments contributing to the rapid growth of this market. In addition, sludge dewatering equipment reduce the cost of sludge and waste water treatment. This is a significant factor to augment the growth of this market. Technological advancements and use of modern equipment in sludge dewatering process will further empower the growth of this market over the forecast. Rapid industrialization coupled urbanization and government investments in sludge treatment will rapidly surge the growth of this market for the forecast.

North America is the most prominent region of this market. U.S and Canada are major regions with rapid infrastructural growth and industrialization which in turn makes North America the supreme leader of this market. Europe and Asia Pacific are regions with fastest growth. Stringent government regulations in regarding sludge and waste water treatment propels the growth of this market in Europe. On the other hand presence of major developing economies like India and China and rapid growth of industrial sector in these regions supports the growth of Asia Pacific region. MEA and Latin America are emerging economies expected to show steady market growth over the forecast period.

Major companies in global sludge dewatering equipment market are:

Komline-Sanderson Engineering Corporation

Kontek Ecology Systems Inc.

Palmetto Water Solutions LLC

Therma-Flite Inc.

Wright-Pierce,

Alfa Laval Inc.

Atara Equipment Ltd

Bilfinger Water Technologies GmbH

Dewaco Ltd

Era Hydro- Biotech Energy Pvt. Ltd

Flo Trend Systems Inc.

Fournier Industries Inc.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market By Technology

Belt Filter Press

Centrifuges

Rotator Disc Press

Screw Press

Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market By Application

Municipal Sludge

Industrial Sludge

Sludge Dewatering Equipment By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Sludge Dewatering Equipment Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Analysis By Technology

Chapter 6 Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Sludge Dewatering Equipment Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Sludge Dewatering Equipment Industry

