Global Road Marking Materials Market Forecast Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Road marking materials are components used for marking on roads to provide traffic and parking information. Thermoplastic is the one of major material used in road marking. It is a powder paint that has to be heated up to 200o C and then sprayed on road surfaces. When the paint cools down it forms a line that is used to deliver official information. They can also be used by different vehicles to mark parking spaces. Global road marking materials market is likely to testify augmented growth on account of growing demand for road safety and maintenance associated with rising traffic, road infrastructure spending and resulting construction. Increase in global population has directed to an increase in road construction to facilitate faster and easier transportation and trade. The number of accidents on roads has also amplified simultaneously, leading to growing demand for road safety marking and coating materials.

Report includes a detailed analysis on value chain in order to provide a holistic view of the road marking materials market. Value chain analysis comprises detailed evaluation of the roles of various players involved in the road marking materials industry, from raw material suppliers to end-users.

Road marking materials market attractiveness analysis has been included in order to analyze the application segments that are estimated to be lucrative during the forecast period on the basis of their market size and growth rate. Attractiveness of the market has been derived from market size, profit margin, growth rate, availability of raw materials, competition, and other factors such as social and legal constraints.

The road marking materials market has further been segmented based on types such as performance-based marking and paint-based marking. The study provides forecast and estimates market for each type in terms of revenue and volume during the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. Each type has been further analyzed based on regional and country levels from 2019 to 2026 in terms of volume and revenue.

The road marking materials market has been segmented based on applications such as Road marking, Anti-skid marking, Factory marking, Car park marking and Airport marking. The study provides forecast and estimates market for each application in terms of revenue and volume during the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. Each application has been further analyzed based on regional and country levels from 2019 to 2026 in terms of volume and revenue.

In terms of geography, the road marking materials market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World . The study provides a detailed view of country-level aspects of the market on the basis of application segments and estimates the market in terms of revenue and volume during the forecast period.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Road Marking Materials market with company profiles of key players such as:

Cinkarna Celje

Evonik industries

Huntsman pigments

Amma Global group

The Sherwin Williams Company

Geveko Markings

Swarco Limburger Lackfabrik GMBH

Automark technologies Private Ltd.

Kelly Bros Erinline

A detailed description of the each company has been included and includes information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments provides a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also provides road marking materials market’s mergers/acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other industry developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Road Marking Materials By Type:

Paint-Based Marking

Performance-based Marking

Road Marking Materials By Applications:

Road marking

Anti-skid marking

Factory marking

Car park marking

Airport marking

Road Marking Materials By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The Global Road Marking Materials Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Road Marking Materials Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Road Marking Materials Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Road Marking Materials Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Road Marking Materials Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Road Marking Materials Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Road Marking Materials Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Road Marking Materials Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Road Marking Materials Industry

