Global Heat Exchangers Market Forecast Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Heat exchanger is a device for transferring heat from one fluid to another. It is used in various industries such as chemical, petrochemical, oil & gas, pulp & paper, automotive, sewage treatment and power generation. New technology and regulation in certain region have also helped in the growth of heat exchanger market. North America has the largest market share of heat exchanger. Japan is one of the largest hubs in automotive heat exchangers industry. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market for heat exchangers. China and India are the two major markets of heat exchangers in Asia-Pacific.

Report includes a detailed analysis on value chain in order to provide a holistic view of the heat exchangers market. Value chain analysis comprises detailed evaluation of the roles of various players involved in the heat exchangers industry, from raw material suppliers to end-users.

Heat exchangers market attractiveness analysis has been included in order to analyze the application segments that are estimated to be lucrative during the forecast period on the basis of their market size and growth rate. Attractiveness of the market has been derived from market size, profit margin, growth rate, availability of raw materials, competition, and other factors such as social and legal constraints.

The heat exchangers market has further been segmented based on types such as shell & tube, plate & frame, air cooled and others. The study provides forecast and estimates market for each type in terms of revenue and volume during the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. Each type has been further analyzed based on regional and country levels from 2019 to 2026 in terms of volume and revenue.

The heat exchangers market has been segmented based on applications such as chemical, petrochemical and oil & gas, HVACR, food & beverage, power generation, paper & pulp and others. The study provides forecast and estimates market for each application in terms of revenue and volume during the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. Each application has been further analyzed based on regional and country levels from 2019 to 2026 in terms of volume and revenue.

In terms of geography, the heat exchangers market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The study provides a detailed view of country-level aspects of the market on the basis of application segments and estimates the market in terms of revenue and volume during the forecast period.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Heat Exchangers market with company profiles of key players such as:

Alfa Laval AB

Kelvion Holdings GmbH

Danfoss A/S

SPX Corporation

Xylem Inc.

API Heat Transfer Inc.

Gunter AG & Co.

Hamon & Cie International SA

A detailed description of the each company has been included and includes information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments provides a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also provides heat exchangers market’s mergers/acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other industry developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Heat Exchangers by Type:

Shell & Tube

Plate & frame

Air Cooled

Others

Heat Exchangers by Applications:

Chemical

Petrochemical and oil & gas

Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning and Refrigeration (HVACR)

Food & Beverage

Power Generation

Paper & pulp

Others

Heat Exchangers by Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

