Global Adipic Acid Market Forecast Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Adipic acid is a crystalline white powder like organic compound usually soluble in nature. Adipic acid is extensively used in the preparation of nylon fiber and nylon resin. Adipic acid is also used to prepare polyurethane and plasticizers from esters. It has a wide range of application in several end-user industries which include electronics, footwear, automobile, food and beverage and others.
Asia Pacific is the most prominent region of this market. Growth of footwear industry and economic growth in India and China propel the growth of Asia Pacific region. Followed by Asia Pacific, North America and Europe are other faster growing regions in this market. Latin America and MEA are expected to show considerable growth over the forecast period.
Key players in global adipic acid market are:
- Liyoyang Petrochemical
- Radici
- Shangdong Haili (Bohui)
- Asahi Kasei
- BASF
- Rhodia
- INVISTA
- Ascend Performance Materials
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Adipic Acid Market By Application
- Nylon 6,6 Fiber
- Nylon 6,6 Resin
- Polyurethanes
- Adipate Esters
- Others
Adipic Acid By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Adipic Acid Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Adipic Acid Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Adipic Acid Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Adipic Acid Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Adipic Acid Market Analysis By Application
Chapter 6 Adipic Acid Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Adipic Acid Companies
Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Adipic Acid Industry
