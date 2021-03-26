Global Adipic Acid Market Forecast Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Adipic acid is a crystalline white powder like organic compound usually soluble in nature. Adipic acid is extensively used in the preparation of nylon fiber and nylon resin. Adipic acid is also used to prepare polyurethane and plasticizers from esters. It has a wide range of application in several end-user industries which include electronics, footwear, automobile, food and beverage and others.

Asia Pacific is the most prominent region of this market. Growth of footwear industry and economic growth in India and China propel the growth of Asia Pacific region. Followed by Asia Pacific, North America and Europe are other faster growing regions in this market. Latin America and MEA are expected to show considerable growth over the forecast period.

Browse the complete Global Adipic Acid Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/3583-adipic-acid-market-report

Key players in global adipic acid market are:

Liyoyang Petrochemical

Radici

Shangdong Haili (Bohui)

Asahi Kasei

BASF

Rhodia

INVISTA

Ascend Performance Materials

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Adipic Acid Market By Application

Nylon 6,6 Fiber

Nylon 6,6 Resin

Polyurethanes

Adipate Esters

Others

Adipic Acid By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

Download Free Sample Report of Global Adipic Acid Market @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/download-sample-3583

The Global Adipic Acid Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Adipic Acid Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Adipic Acid Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Adipic Acid Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Adipic Acid Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 6 Adipic Acid Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Adipic Acid Companies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Adipic Acid Industry

Purchase the complete Global Adipic Acid Market Research Report @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/buy-now-3583

Other Reports by DecisionDatabases.com:

Global Chlorosulphonic Acid Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026

Global Sulfuric Acid Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026

Global Acetic Acid Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026

About-Us:

DecisionDatabases.com is a global business research reports provider, enriching decision makers and strategists with qualitative statistics. DecisionDatabases.com is proficient in providing syndicated research report, customized research reports, company profiles and industry databases across multiple domains.

Our expert research analysts have been trained to map client’s research requirements to the correct research resource leading to a distinctive edge over its competitors. We provide intellectual, precise and meaningful data at a lightning speed.

For more details:

DecisionDatabases.com

E-Mail: [email protected]

Phone: +91 9028057900

Web: https://www.decisiondatabases.com/

News Source – https://www.industrynewsengine.com/2020/04/09/adipic-acid-market-2020-global-industry-research-report-till-2026/