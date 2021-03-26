Global Photoresists and Photoresist Ancillaries Market Forecast Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Photoresists are a type of light-sensitive materials that consist of resin or polymer, solvent and photo-sensitizer. They are used in fabrication and packaging of semiconductors, flat panel displays, integrated circuits, and printed circuit boards. Photoresist ancillaries are a type of supporting materials which are used to improve the efficiency and resolution of the photolithography process.

The key drivers affecting photoresists and photoresist ancillaries market are the growth of growth in semiconductor industry and rising trends of dynamic flat panel display technology. The development of nano-electromechanical systems (NEMS) is expected to provide growth opportunities for photoresists and photoresist ancillaries market. The key constraints hampering the market growth are environmental and occupational health hazards associated with the usage of photoresists and photoresist ancillaries.

Asia Pacific has the largest market share during the forecast period due to the presence of semiconductor industries.

The key players operating in the market are:

The Dow Chemical Company

FUJIFILM Electronic Materials Co. Ltd.

JSR Corporation

Merck KGaA

TOKYO OHKA KOGYO Co., Ltd.

Avantor Performance Materials Inc.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Photoresists And Photoresist Ancillaries Market By Photoresists Product

g-line and i-line

KrF

ArF Dry

ArF immersion

Photoresists And Photoresist Ancillaries Market By Photoresist Ancillaries Product

Antireflective Coatings

Photoresist Developers

Edge Bead Removers

Others (Including Primers Or Adhesion Promoters And Specialty Solvents)

Photoresists And Photoresist Ancillaries Market By Application

Semiconductors And Integrated Circuits (ICs)

Printed Circuit Boards (PCB)

Others (Including MEMS, NEMS, Sensors Etc.)

Photoresists And Photoresist Ancillaries By Geography

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LA)

Rest Of The World (RoW)

The Global Photoresists And Photoresist Ancillaries Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Photoresists And Photoresist Ancillaries Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Photoresists And Photoresist Ancillaries Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Photoresists And Photoresist Ancillaries Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Photoresists And Photoresist Ancillaries Market Analysis By Photoresists Product

Chapter 6 Photoresists And Photoresist Ancillaries Market Analysis By Photoresist Ancillaries Product

Chapter 7 Photoresists And Photoresist Ancillaries Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 8 Photoresists And Photoresist Ancillaries Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Photoresists And Photoresist Ancillaries Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Photoresists And Photoresist Ancillaries Industry

