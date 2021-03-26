Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Forecast Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Report includes a detailed analysis on value chain in order to provide a holistic view of the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) market. Value chain analysis comprises detailed evaluation of the roles of various players involved in the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) industry, from raw material suppliers to end-users.

In terms of geography, the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific Latin America and Middle East & Africa The study provides a detailed view of country-level aspects of the market on the basis of application segments and estimates the market in terms of market size during the forecast period.

The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:

Alpek SAB de CV

China Resources Chemical Materials Technology Co. Ltd.

Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Hengli Group Co. Ltd.

Hengyi Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

JBF Industries Ltd.

Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group

Lotte Chemical Corporation

Octal

Reliance Industries Ltd.

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Analysis By Product Type:

Bottles

Films & Sheets

Other

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Foam Market Analysis By End-User:

Food & Beverage

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Healthcare

Consumer Goods

Others

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Foam Market Analysis By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Analysis By Product Type

Chapter 6 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Analysis By End-User

Chapter 7 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Industry

