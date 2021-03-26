Global Emission Control Catalyst Market Forecast Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Emission control catalysts are compounds that help to control pollutants in automotives. In industrial machinery it is used to control pollutants which are released into the environment and affect the smooth working of the system. The significance of this market has increased globally in the recent years with increase in measures taken to reduce pollution. Platinum is considered as the most active catalyst, but it is not apt for all applications due to the unwanted additional reactions and high costs. Palladium and rhodium are the other two precious metals used. Rhodium is a reduction catalyst and palladium is an oxidation catalyst. Platinum can be used as both reduction and oxidation catalyst. The emission control catalysts industry is growing due to awareness formed for environment concerns.
In terms of geography, the emission control catalyst market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The study provides a detailed view of country-level aspects of the market on the basis of application segments and estimates the market in terms of revenue and volume during the forecast period.
The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:
- BASF Catalysts LLC
- Johnson Matthey
- Solvay S.A.
- Umicore SA
- Corning Incorporated
- Clariant Corporation
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Emission Control Catalyst By Type:
- Palladium
- Platinum
- Rhodium
- Others
Emission Control Catalyst By Applications:
- Automotive
- Industrial
- Others
Emission Control Catalyst By Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
The Global Emission Control Catalyst Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Emission Control Catalyst Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Emission Control Catalyst Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Emission Control Catalyst Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Emission Control Catalyst Market Analysis By Type
Chapter 6 Emission Control Catalyst Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 7 Emission Control Catalyst Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Emission Control Catalyst Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Emission Control Catalyst Industry
