Global UV Stabilizer Market Forecast Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

A UV stabilizer is an equipment which is produced to avoid degradation caused by exposure to ultraviolet radiation. UV stabilizer are used as protective materials for short and long time exposure to UV radiations of sun. UV stabilizer market applications are widen with emerging innovative technologies in markets such as construction, packaging, cosmetics and flooring markets. UV stabilizer market is high in developing countries of Asia-pacific region. Interest of renowned companies and brands in UV stabilizer industry have increased the number of manufacturers for this industry. UV stabilizer market is thus expected to boost significantly in upcoming decades.

In terms of geography, the UV stabilizer market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (ROW). The study provides a detailed view of country-level aspects of the market on the basis of application segments and estimates the market in terms of revenue and volume during the forecast period.

The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:

Evonik Industries AG

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Cytec Solvay Group

Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd.

A detailed description of the each company has been included and includes information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments provides a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also provides UV stabilizer market’s mergers/acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other industry developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

UV Stabilizer By Applications:

Adhesives & Sealants

Agriculture

Automotive Coatings

Flooring & Decking

Furniture

Packaging

UV Stabilizer By Type:

UV Absorbers

Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers

Quenchers

UV Stabilizer By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the world

