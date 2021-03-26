Global 3D Printing Plastic Market Forecast Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

3D printing plastic is the material used to synthesize the object in 3D printing. The variety of materials available are available in different states like powder, pellets, granules etc. Photopolymers is estimated as one of the largest markets in 3D printing plastic market. The growth is mainly attributed due to the increasing demand of it in medical equipment’s. Nylon, or polyamide, can be used in powder form or in filament form. It is a strong plastic material that is used in 3D printing. With the Accessibility of wide range of different applications, and declining crude oil prices has helped in development of this market. The market has also developed due to the increase in demand for advanced and qualitative products.

In terms of geography, the 3D printing plastic market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. The study provides a detailed view of country-level aspects of the market on the basis of application segments and estimates the market in terms of revenue and volume during the forecast period.

The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:

3D Systems Corporation

Arkema S.A.

Stratasys Ltd.

Royal DSM N.V.

Eos GmbH Electro Optical Systems

Crp Group

Envisiontec GmbH

Materialise NV

Oxford Performance Materials

Golden Plastics

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

3D Printing Plastic Market By Type:

Photopolymers

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polyatic Acid (PLA)

Polyamide/Nylon

Others

3D Printing Plastic Market By Applications:

Commercial/Industrial

Hobbyist

3D Printing Plastic Market By End Use-Industry

Healthcare & Medical

Aerospace & Defense

Commercial Goods

Automotive

Others

3D Printing Plastic Market By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the world

The Global 3D Printing Plastic Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 3D Printing Plastic Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 3D Printing Plastic Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 3D Printing Plastic Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 3D Printing Plastic Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 3D Printing Plastic Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 7 3D Printing Plastic Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 8 3D Printing Plastic Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of 3D Printing Plastic Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of 3D Printing Plastic Industry

